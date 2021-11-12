[Jobs Roundup] Fresh from a stellar IPO, Nykaa is hiring across these roles

Earlier this week, the shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of ﻿Nykaa﻿, made a stellar debut on the stock exchange with 80 percent gain, despite the broader market being under pressure when the NSE Nifty 50 was down by over 100 points in opening trade.

Nykaa opened at Rs 2,018, which was a gain of 80 percent as against the issue price of Rs 1,125 and market cap of Rs 1 lakh crore ($13.5 billion).

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nykaa raised Rs 5,351.92 crore through the book building route, which comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 4721.92 crore. The IPO price range was Rs 1,085-1,125, and the IPO was greatly oversubscribed by 81.78 times.

Nykaa, founded in 2012 by former banker Falguni Nayar, is one of those rare startups which is profitable. The beauty marketplace was founded in 2012, and the investment banker-turned-entrepreneur continues to own half of Nykaa’s shares and is worth a whopping $6.5 billion.

Its revenue grew by 38 percent in FY21 as compared to previous fiscal to touch Rs 2,440.89 core. The key highlight being its bottom-line number as it clocked a profit of Rs 61.95 crore for FY21 as against a loss of Rs 16.34 crore in FY20.

If you'd like to work for Nykaa, these openings may be for you:

UX Researcher

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will conduct primary and secondary user research, evaluate quantitative and qualitative research, perform market and ethnographic research, work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and evaluate research topics, plan and implement user research strategies and methodologies, advocate research findings to diverse audiences through written and oral presentations, and more.

For more information, click here.

Android Developer

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 3-5 years

As an Android Developer at Nykaa, the candidate will design and build advanced app features for the Android platform, collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features, work on MVVM architecture for building apps in Android Studio, design, build and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java/Kotlin code, and more.

For more information, click here.

Manager - Brand Management

Location: Mumbai/Gurugram

Experience required: 7-8 years

In this role, responsibilities include P&L management, driving revenue through product sales of the brand(s), driving revenue through marketing spend done by the brand(s), managing inventory, on-boarding new brands, managing and growing relationship, driving brand review meetings, negotiations, and regularly analysing sales data and trends.

For more information, click here.

Brand Manager - Retail

Location: Mumbai/Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

As the brand manager for retail, the individual will meet or exceed top-line revenue goals within the established investment budget to achieve P&L goals, develop, implement, manage and report on plans to improve brands sales target achievement, pitch for and onboard new brands, monitor ROI, improve customer experience and retention, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Product Designer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3 years

In this position, the candidate will help build best-in-class digital experiences for Nykaa Fashion, collaborate with product managers, developers, product designers, and creative teams to attract a larger audience, be part of core UX team responsible for the front end of the product funnel starting from user onboarding, site navigation, search engine and product listing, and more.

For more information, click here.