[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at freshly-funded beauty ecommerce platform Purplle

Beauty ecommerce platform Purplle recently raised around Rs 555 crore ($75 million) in a funding round led by private equity fund Kedaara, at an enterprise valuation of Rs 4,662 crore ($630 million).

The startup will use the fresh funds to grow six to eight times in the next five years through both organic and inorganic business developments, Purplle Co-founder and CEO Manish Taneja said.

"We will invest in the people, and at the same time, build processes and systems and try to build Purplle as an institution and not another company. We will invest in technology," Taneja said.

The company has around 1,300 people working with it directly. Purplle plans to increase it by 50 percent by the end of next year.

If you would like to be part of Purplle's growth plans, these job openings may be for you:

Assistant Manager - Digital Marketing

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the individual will be accountable for the growth of the owned brands of Purplle and the deployment and delivery of paid campaigns for brands. Key functions under this role will also entail strategy and execution of brand and performance campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Google Ads, etc., creating monthly brand and performance growth plans and more.

For more information, click here.

Manager - SEO

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

As the SEO manager, the individual will develop and execute successful SEO strategies, conduct keyword research to guide content teams, review technical SEO issues and recommend fixes, optimise website content, landing pages and paid search copy, direct off-page optimisation projects (for example, link-building), collect data and report on traffic, rankings, and other SEO aspects.

For more information, click here.

Assistant Manager - Key Accounts

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 2-4 years

In this role, the candidate is expected to liaise with and build strong relations with existing key accounts, maintain and manage existing accounts according to established sales and revenue goals, negotiate terms of trade, promotions, listings, visibilities, and communicate properly to ensure implementation on time, focus on growing and developing existing clients, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Executive - Talent Acquisition

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3-5 years

As the senior executive for talent acquisition, the individual will oversee non-technical hiring for in-house teams — both bulk and lateral — execution of recruiting strategies to fill open positions, and build a pipeline of candidates relevant to the business, use of a mix of hiring sources like job boards, employee referrals, internal transfers and agencies for faster closure, and more.

For more information, click here.

UX Designer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

By partnering with cross-functional teams and customers, the UX designer will turn insights into products in a creative environment that requires proven leadership skills and the ability to execute a creative vision, set design requirements based on information from internal teams and user research, identify new product improvement opportunities, and more.

For more information, click here.