[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at India's latest unicorn: fintech startup Upstox

Earlier this week, financial technology startup ﻿Upstox﻿ crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark in its latest and ongoing fundraising round after raising $25 million from Tiger Global, a source familiar with the matter told YourStory.

The online share/stock trading startup is still in the process of completing the round, the source said. A second source said Tiger Global could invest $100 million in the startup, adding that the deal had not been finalised yet.

Tiger Global owns around 31.1 percent in Upstox, having invested $25 million in 2019. Ratan Tata and Kalaari Capital are also investors in the startup.

Founded in 2009 by Shrini Viswanath, Raghu Kumar, and Ravi Kumar, RKSV Securities-owned firm Upstox has been focussed on strengthening its product offerings and technology stack over the last couple of years. It hopes to cater to the next 500 million Indians going online for all their financial services needs.

If you'd like to be a part of Upstox's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Social Media and Digital Content

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 4-5 years

In this role, the individual will work with the brand marketing team to execute aligned consumer communications across all channels and to ensure both strong commercial and consistent brand messages; work with business teams to execute aligned consumer communications across all channels; and create and track the performance of promo codes to support marketing growth initiatives, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Executive - Online Reputation Management

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 2-5 years

As the Senior Executive - Online Reputation Management, the candidate is expected to monitor, connect, converse, engage, and enhance the brand’s online reputation, oversee coordination with internal teams, keep an eye on the competition, search and identify possible new platforms where the brand is mentioned, seek innovative and effective ways for the brand to communicate/seed with target audience, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Product Manager (Trading Background)

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 4+ years

In this position, the individual will own the overall roadmap for strategic initiatives that drive customer revenue, motivate and influence key stakeholders, get buy-in for ideas, and convince why and what Upstox should build, drive, partner, or acquire decisions for your product area, become an expert in authoring Product Requirement and Technical Specification Documents, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Product Manager (Data Background)

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 4+ years

This role involves owning the overall roadmap for initiatives that support personalised customer experiences and all machine learning-based products, driving ‘build, partner, or acquire’ decisions for your product area, become a thought leader in leveraging data and science to scale capabilities of delivering best-in-class customer experiences, and more.

For more information, click here.

Lead Data Scientist

Location: Mumbai/Bengaluru

Experience required: 7+ years

As the Lead Data Scientist, the individual will seek to understand business and data environments in-depth to identify opportunities to leverage ML and drive business and customer success, work across teams to draw up business charters with a priori impact analysis, architect ML systems within which ML solutions are to be embedded and design the interaction with Upstox’s large data assets, etc.

For more information, click here.