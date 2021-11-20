[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at 10-minute grocery delivery startup Zepto

In early November 2021, Mumbai-headquartered grocery-delivery startup ﻿Zepto﻿ raised an early-stage funding round worth $60 million, at a valuation of $225 million, to expand its 10-minute grocery delivery nationwide.

Founded in June 2021 by two 19-year-olds — Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra — Zepto, with its optimised network of ‘dark stores’ or micro-warehouses, claims to be consistently delivering groceries and essentials in 10 minutes through a combination of technical and operational excellence.

Aadit said a large part of the capital would be deployed into launching new cloud stores and penetrating deep into the market.

With a tech office in Bengaluru and operations headquarter in Mumbai, Zepto has also built a strong team to manage its pace of growth. Its management includes senior leaders from some of the nation’s largest startups, including ﻿Flipkart﻿, ﻿Uber﻿, ﻿Dream11﻿, ﻿Pharmeasy﻿, and ﻿Pepperfry﻿, to name a few.

With its fresh funding, Zepto is expanding across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR, and will be launching in key areas across Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. The startup is also hiring across engineering, operations, marketing, and finance verticals.

If you'd like to be a part of Zepto's growth story, these openings may be for you:

Senior Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the individual will collaborate with product, design, and business teams to understand product ideas and business needs and help deliver these as a series of experiments, architect and implement backend services with high reliability and scalability, contribute to system architecture and database design, set up best practices for development and champion their adoption, and more.

Revenue Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 1+ year

As the revenue manager, the candidate will implement pricing and customer strategy for a category, work with the category's buy team on stock ageing, pricing, and building new selection, work with marketing, store teams to drive category merchandising and communication, monitor key metrics such as revenue, gross margin, item price, conversion, customer count etc., and more.

Analytics Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 2+ years

In this role, the analytics manager will work closely with business teams to identify, define, collect and track key business metrics and inform strategic decisions, design and run data-backed experiments to improve process efficiency and create systems to capture them, tool and fetch data required to conduct business analysis, build and automate reports and dashboards, and more.

Software Engineer in Test - III/Lead

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 7+ years

As a SDET, the individual will lead one or more areas in Zepto's SDET function, which primarily involves leading the testing vertical and driving innovation in QA processes, pioneering adopting new tools and techniques and strategies of automation, developing automated test scripts and tools to maximise efficiency, participating in design reviews and provide feedback on features and usability, and more.

DevOps Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5-7 years

In this role, the individual will lead the DevOps vertical and drive innovation in DevOps processes considering developer and customer happiness, pioneer adopting new DevOps tools and techniques, lead the team to effectively resolve and enhance the DevOps platform based on feedback from Development and Customer teams, etc.

