[Funding Alert] Mumbai-based babycare startup SuperBottoms raises Rs 3.5 Cr from Alteria Capital

Mumbai-based ﻿Superbottoms﻿ raised Rs 3.5 crore in a venture debt funding round from Alteria Capital.

So far, SuperBottoms has raised $2.1 million across a Series A and seed round from Singapore-based DSG Consumer Partners, Ash Lilani-led Saama Capital, and Kunal Bahl's Titan Capital.

The baby care startup will use these funds to expand its product portfolio as it diversifies into the kids' category.

Speaking on the development, Pallavi Utagi, Founder and CEO, SuperBottoms, said,

"We’ve grown into a much-loved brand, thanks to the immense trust the customers have put in our innovative, high-quality, and zero compromise sustainable products. Now, we want to widen our product portfolio to reach out to a wider base of customers and extend the lifecycle of the customers with us. We are truly very excited by the partnership with Alteria Capital.”

Run by Navashya Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., online baby care startup SuperBottoms was founded by Pallavi Utagi in 2015. The startup started by selling reusable cloth diapers and baby products. At present, SuperBottoms also retails kids underwear and sheet dryers, among other products.

Online shopping saw a major boom amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers started spending more time swiping through different websites, giving a boost to many digital-first brands.

Ankit Agarwal, Partner at Alteria Capital, said, "We have closely watched their growth over the last few years and have seen the genuine brand love they garner. Their products and customer-centricity are par excellence and give us great confidence."

Mumbai-based venture debt firm Alteria Capital has invested in cloud kitchen unicorn ﻿Rebel Foods﻿, hyperlocal delivery platform ﻿Dunzo﻿, content platform ﻿LBB﻿, and lending platform ﻿ZestMoney﻿, among other firms.

