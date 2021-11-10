Network Connectivity: Powering Businesses of the Future

Running on connectivity

With absolutely no subscribers in 1995 to an estimated 650 million internet users by 2023, the move towards the digital age is transforming India. Integrated innovations are helping industries improve network value and provide diverse experiences. Technological developments are happening at a rapid pace and the speed at which we’re moving towards an intelligent age is unprecedented. In the post-pandemic world, accelerated adoption of digital technologies has become imperative to power growth. Businesses across the world have started looking for new ways to thrive and sustain. The internet has become the instrument that supports the work and life of hundreds of millions of users, therefore seamless, smart and secure connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

Every sector has realised the importance of network connectivity. However, the objectives differ – ranging from over the air updates for automotives, operations optimisation for the manufacturing sector, patient monitoring for healthcare, personalisation for consumer brands and so on.

“According to an IDC report, 70 percent of all organisations will have accelerated use of digital technologies by 2022, transforming existing business processes to drive customer engagement, employee productivity, and business resilience.”

Global innovations in connectivity

Digitally driven businesses now continue to modernise their operations and require network manageability and visibility along with consistent and fast internet connectivity with built-in robust cyber threat protection. Due to the increased frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks like phishing, ransomware among others, network manageability and visibility has always been a concern that has rendered many businesses unproductive with profound impact on their financials, reputation, and sustainability. They also require network flexibility and high performance to seamlessly integrate smart applications to meet their growing business needs.

This is where solutions like smart internet and SDWAN-iFLX come in. While the smart internet ensures seamless, secure and smart connectivity, an advanced networking solution like SDWAN-iFLX with intelligent and flexible networking capabilities helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

Secure the future of your business with Smart Internet from TTBS

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has recently launched Smart Internet, an innovative and industry-first offering designed to provide a one-stop full-stack solution to small and medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprises.

Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product & Marketing, Tata Teleservices weighs in, “Protection, control, and manageability are the fundamental components required in a smart network. Smart internet has been developed with an endeavour to minimise cyber attacks encountered by businesses especially SMBs and provide them with seamless connectivity entrusted with advanced security at an affordable price. With smart internet, businesses can now easily access bandwidth-heavy applications on our highly secured and high-performance network with real-time usage control and manageability to enhance their productivity.”

How does Smart Internet help?

With Smart Internet, SMBs will be able to:

Protect their businesses against malware, botnets, phishing, ransomware, adware as well as command and control call-backs over any port or protocol.

Avail proactive monitoring with a real-time view, configuration management, 24x7x365 monitoring and support.

Enjoy a user-friendly DIY portal that provides security policies to block or whitelist specific websites and content.

Provide security to unlimited users at zero incremental cost.

Future outlook: The world will progress on connectivity

Businesses had to quickly embrace technology in the last two years due to the pandemic, and it has worked in their favour. Going digital has enabled them to access wider markets, instantly connect with customers, create flexible work environments, generate more revenue and improve operational efficiencies.

It is clear that growth is not possible without the help of the right technology partners. Also, customers have now become comfortable with all things digital, and they prefer working with businesses that offer superior digital experience and frictionless business transactions.

This is where organisations like TTBS make a difference. Their deep understanding of businesses is reflected in our wide array of innovative products which drive digital inclusion. In fact,

TTBS recently won the ‘India SME Excellence Award’ by the SME Chambers of India for its remarkable contribution in empowering SMEs by providing solutions to help their technological development, digital and communication transformation.

As we move to a world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines business and pioneers a sustainable future - the question remains - what will the future of the internet look like in 50 years? How will we solve the challenges we are currently facing around privacy and data protection? Know more about how TTBS can help you connect to your customers – smarter, safer and faster - with its advanced solutions.