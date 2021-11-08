From vaccinations to vacations – 25 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted an open secret — a majority of the people living in remote areas suffer from twin problems when it comes to healthcare, access to quality healthcare, and affordability. - Vimal Prakash, Cartula Health India

The great vaccination numbers we are seeing have helped remove some of the fear psychosis that people had around the third wave. - Sidharth Gupta, ﻿Treebo﻿ Hotels

Since the start of the pandemic, people have been demanding more automation in healthcare. As a result, after the first physical appointment, reports are nowadays sent digitally, and more patients are now opting for digital consultations. - Himesh Joshi, Ayu Health

A COVID-19 Symptom Checker chatbot, launched by a hospital amidst the pandemic, allowed patients to check their symptoms for possible COVID-19 infection. - Hareesh Tibrewala, Mirum India

While it might seem things have gone back to normal post-COVID-19 disruption, the solar industry is still distressed because of the labour problem. - Gautam Mohanka, Gautam Solar

The pandemic has accelerated the pace of change and digital adoption, challenging existing functions and processes across all sectors and domains. - Abhishek Rungta, INT

The pandemic that has pushed each and every vertical of all industries to shift and adapt to the digital medium. - Lakshmi Prabhala, LMO

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the cloud computing ecosystem has been both a driver and beneficiary of digital transformation. - Joseph Varughese

Local businesses and small enterprises must transform their erstwhile process shift towards digitisation and tech optimisation to stay relevant in the post-pandemic new normal. - Sandip Chhettri, TradeIndia

Hiring in the edtech sector has grown to 50-60 percent compared to pre-COVID-19 times. The various roles that have emerged over the past couple of years would not have existed in the years before. - Shantanu Rooj, TeamLease Edtech

The [#AtHomewithOreo campaign during the pandemic] helped Mondelez India strengthen consumer relationships and garnered 249 million impressions and 29 million video views. - Neel Pandya, Pyxis One

Amid the pandemic, online customers have matured a lot. - ﻿ Aditi Garg﻿, Adwitiya Collection﻿

One trend that has caught up with investors during COVID with jewellery shops being shut down is the widespread popularity of digital gold. - Rajesh Cheruvu, Validus Wealth

COVID-19, a black swan event, has ushered in a tremendous change in how consumers use digital payments. Consumers are more inclined towards versatile, contactless payment solutions and the ability to pay anywhere, anytime, using any method. - Manas Mishra, PayU India

The need for convenience is reinforced by the rise of 'digital laggards' during the pandemic – the people who have been forced to switch to digital channels due to reduced in-person operations, and who want their online experience to feel as easy and ‘normal’ as shopping in-store. - Harsha Solanki, Infobip

We were so far hearing about this whole term called revenge travelling, revenge shopping, and now we are seeing revenge watching. People are coming back. - Gautam Dutta, PVR

With international travel set to recover and bounce back to its earlier levels sooner than later, authorities are likely to adopt new applications of biometric verification software to keep the flow of travelers easy and efficient. - Varun Gupta, Kent RO Systems

Leisure travel has seen a better recovery as compared to corporate travel. - Deep Banka, Zostel

It took us close to four months after the first wave to come back to 70 percent of pre-COVID-19 numbers. - Mayank Bhatt, SOCIAL

People are feeling safer and are planning to meet their loved ones face to face. - Chinu Kala, Rubans

The real estate sector has the potential to lead the economic recovery of the nation; it can provide short-term and long-term relief to the economy. - Yash Tiwari, REPL

It is vital to not overregulate, given India is coming out of an economic crisis after the pandemic. - Subhashish Bhadra, Omidyar Network India

Once the ongoing pandemic began, I witnessed an increase in talented chefs who were operating from their homes and serving customers within their geographical constraints of three-five kilometres. - Apeksha Ghia, Neeji

Currently, stock markets are booming in India, exports are buoyant again, and the country believes that the worst of COVID-19 is possibly behind. - Pushkar Mukewar, Drip Capital

