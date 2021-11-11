Pickrr’s ‘Khushiyon ki Tarakki’ campaign highlights the importance of family bonding amid festive season

D2C brands are at the forefront of the retail revolution. However, most of these emerging brands are small set-ups still struggling to establish end-end business infrastructure. From manufacturing to packaging to shipping, managing everything can be taxing. And with a surge of orders around the festive season, there is little time to celebrate festivities with their families.

Highlighting the importance of D2C brands in the India growth story and extending support to the same, Pickrr has launched an ad campaign 'Khushiyon Ki Tarakki'. As a leading SaaS-based start-up offering end-to-end logistics and warehousing solutions, Pickrr understands the struggles of small e-commerce businesses as they strive to ship happiness to millions across the country.

Empowering growth for small businesses

Conceptualised by Pickrr’s in-house team, the campaign conveys a unique message to appeal to the native sentiments of celebrating festivities together. The film captures how Pickrr’s logistics services are playing an important role in enhancing the lives of small business owners in India.

Starting with a heart-warming scene where a small girl is waiting for her father to fulfil his promise on Dussehra, the ad underlines the frustration of a business owner who is struggling to cope with the delivery of overwhelming orders during the festive season and hence unable to spend time with loved ones.

The video captures the sentiment of how business owners can simplify logistics operations and scale business by signing up with Pickrr.

This Diwali celebrate happiness with your loved ones #KhushiyonKiTarakki by Pickrr.

Commenting on the ad campaign, Rhitiman Majumder, Co-founder and CMO, Pickrr, said, “We are delighted to have created this heart-touching short story 'Khushiyon Ki Tarakki' that beautifully resonates with our overarching values; delivering growth to our partners by simplifying logistics. The campaign is based on an insight that SMB owners end up missing out on family time as business hours increase during the festive season. We work as a virtual supply company for all our sellers making sure families come together and celebrate the festivals.”

One-stop solution for D2C brands

Technology has simplified our lives. And with each passing day, innovative solutions are aiding the convenience of small businesses. Founded in 2015, Pickrr is a leading tech solutions company empowering D2C and SMBs with smart and seamless logistics solutions.

Pickrr’s proprietary algorithm powered by Calcula helps in providing insights to bring down the logistical costs. Pickrr Plus is an intelligent warehouse/fulfilment solution to help sellers offer a better customer experience at low costs and manage multiple deliveries across multiple carriers on a single dashboard. Their all in one dashboard provides 20 + courier services for brands to choose the one that best fits their needs. Pickrr offers a unique feature called weight reconciliation which uses AI and machine learning to know the exact weight of products and charge accordingly. With multi-location pickup, D2C brands get an opportunity to ship unlimited orders from multiple warehouses by road, sea, or air depending on the preference.

In line with the vision of the new Diwali ad campaign, Pickrr is empowering D2C brands with a one-stop solution to simplify their business journey, thereby ensuring that business owners get quality time to spend with their family and loved ones during the festive season.