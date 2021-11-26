Why private market investors aren't too worried after Paytm's tepid IPO

Good Morning,

The Indian startup ecosystem’s momentum in lining up one initial public offering (IPO) after another was broken by ﻿Paytm﻿'s tepid response on the stock markets that gave other companies pause — with online payment and lending firm MobiKwik delaying its IPO.

However, private market investors don't seem to be too concerned about the course correction as they believe this will lead to a ‘flight to quality’. Private equity and pre-IPO funds believe that Paytm’s performance on the public markets will lead to the tempering of valuations, with startups like ﻿Mensa Brands ﻿and ﻿Apna﻿ being valued at $1 billion in six months and less than two years respectively.

“Given that our pre-IPO fund life is of five years, if we feel the valuations in the private market are too high, we will slow down the pace of investments but we will continue to evaluate companies,” Anshu Kapoor, President and Head of Investment Management at Edelweiss Wealth Management, told YourStory.

“Fintech as a sector includes online brokers, insuretech, digital lenders, payment gateways, neobanks, and others. We are waiting for the right set of winners to emerge. There is very little differentiation and some consolidation will happen in the space,” said Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CIO at public markets fund Bay Capital Partners.

However, there's light at the end of the tunnel. For the third consecutive day, Paytm's shares continued to strengthen, with the stock opening at Rs 1,766.7 apiece. Existing investors — BlackRock Inc and Canada Pension Plan Board — also increased their shareholding in the company.

Editor's Pick: KDM India

Nilesh Mali was 18 years old when he came to Mumbai from Jalore, a district in Rajasthan. After working odd jobs for years, first as a salesperson and then as a wholesaler, he began a manufacturing company that made affordable mobile accessories.

Today, the 2011-founded ﻿KDM﻿ India has an annual turnover of Rs 30 crore. Read More.

Startup Spotlight

Building a healthcare tech giant

Founded in 2017, ﻿Suki AI﻿ aims to be a one-stop platform for clinicians. Its founder, Puneet Soni — former product manager from Google, and ex-CPO at ﻿Flipkart﻿ — has built several successful products to scale. With Suki.AI, Punit hopes to reduce doctors’ burnout by streamlining time-consuming processes. Read More.

News & Updates

Used car marketplace ﻿ ﻿ Spinny ﻿ ﻿ has raised Rs 1,849.45 crore from returning and new investors as part of its Series E round. It is now the 39th unicorn.

Furniture rental firm ﻿ ﻿ Rentomojo ﻿ ﻿ has raised Rs 145 crore in debt and equity. Of the total, Rs 130 crore is in debt while the remaining was raised from existing investors, including Accel Partners and Bain Capital.

Foodtech unicorn ﻿ ﻿ Rebel Foods ﻿ , known for brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani, has invested an undisclosed amount in a Hyderabad-based quick-service restaurant chain Zomoz.

“If this country's economy is $2.5 trillion today, in the next 5-10 years, you will see another $2.5 trillion.”

- Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm

