‘Being data-forward will reward you forever’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Future-ready skills have the potential to change the lives of many. - Samyak Chakrabarty, X Billion Skills Lab

Today, learning and upskilling are going to be an important aspect of survival. - Krishna Kumar, Simplilearn

Metaverse-based economy will be a key disruptor and NFT’s are going to play an instrumental role in powering the digital economy of the future. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital

There are hundreds of new developments in AI research every day, but developers face a lot of friction in finding the right code and know-how to actually implement them. - Gaurav Ragtah, CatalyzeX

Technology will make logistics business faster and even more agile while helping transporters achieve sustainability goals. It’s a win-win situation for everyone, from customers to the logistics industry. - Nilesh Ghule, Forza Logistics Techlabs

The number of Indians using voice queries daily is nearly two times the global average, and one-third of Google Assistant users in India are communicating with it in local languages for needs big and small. - Prabhakar Raghavan, Google

While we are seeing a gold rush in SaaS, early-stage growth is still one of the hardest things for a SaaS startup to solve and this is where capital is still scarce. - Shekar Nair, Upekkha

We’re at the cusp of the third evolution in SaaS GTM strategy, and product-led growth (PLG) is going to be the default motion of the future. - Ruchin Kulkarni, Toplyne

Hyperlocal content is rapidly gaining importance with audiences as people are interested in knowing what's happening in their own backyard. - Venus Dhuria, Appyhigh

The challenge honestly is how do you make a space for yourself in a social media world that runs by trends, dancing, and primarily, comedy. - Ranveer Allahbadia, ‘BeerBiceps’

At a leadership level, things have now changed for the better, but the ratio of men and women in technology is still skewed. - Namrata Ganatra, Sturish

When it comes to dating in the modern world, there is a rampant cognitive overload. - Priyanka Sehgal, Sparkles

In the last few years, there has been a rapid shift in the digital ecosystem, leading towards content-led social-commerce. - Kapil Batus, d’hybrid

It's important for D2C brands to leverage this whole ecosystem of social commerce to penetrate deeper into markets much faster, compared to what they could do organically. Any brand that misses this wave will fall behind in the larger scheme of things. - Kunal Sinha, GlowRoad

The future of augmented reality is growing more secure by the day as retail management platforms incorporate it in their portals to further help local retailers along with other retail owners. - Ratul Sethi, Anystr.com

Fusing climate into fin and tech has become a necessity today. Fintech accelerators and incubators will play a significant role in integrating climate fintech and sustainability into every budding startup ecosystem. - Muthukumar A, M2P Fintech

If digital payments have to happen, then digital credit in the form of buy now pay later (BNPL) has to happen. - Upasana Taku, Mobikwik

We believe the future of finance is technology — technology that is relentlessly intuitive and borders on magical. - Caesar Sengupta, Arbo Works

The current tools and resources available to a retail investor to understand and manage their finances are fragmented. The need of the hour is to build a comprehensive ecosystem focusing on contextual learning, analysis and execution. - Ujjwal Ankur, Tickertape

Conversion rates across the funnel and RTO are major pain points for any ecommerce business. - Chirag Taneja, GoKwik

This is like 2005, if you were a retail company and didn't have a website, you were behind. If you're in 2020 and you're not thinking about subscription, like the boat's going to be sailed pretty soon. - Saksham Mendiratta, Lights Out Studio

Over the years, we have witnessed how a data fabric designed for simplicity and agility can help to monetise data and hybrid cloud to meet business demands at speed. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp Excellerator

While data being the new oil is cited enough, it is true. And, so it has become critical for businesses to tap into this gold mine. - Puneet Badrinath, Fabrik

Being data-forward will reward you forever. - Anand Jain, ﻿CleverTap

