‘Founders are shapers of our tomorrow’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 2o gems and insights from the week of November 15-21 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Today, customers are spoilt for choice and it is challenging to stand out and make a difference for them. - Deepak Jain, Lass Natural
The first important step for any angel investor is to have a clear worldview of how things will shape up over the next 10-15 years. - Vivek Khare
Your first go-to-market cannot be done if you keep yourself tied to a room. - Soham Chokshi, Shipsy
Continuous performance management is the future. - Gaurav Chaubey, Mesh
We live in the times of social media where engagement is everything. - Sourav Satpathy, Chitra Santhe
There is always a higher trust when you purchase brands coming from the country of origin. - Bala Sarda, Vahdam Teas
Always keep in mind that every season requires some tweaking to your diet, but it also requires healthy digestion. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR
Self-deprecation is powerful. - Jennifer Aaker, ‘Humor, Seriously’
Once one is connected with art, the connection will last a lifetime. - Nazima VK, Chitra Santhe
The story is queen … and the writer is the queen-maker. - Krishna Udayasankar, Script A Hit
Painting is a constant exploration and a form of expression. Painting is a perfect tool for my longing for expansion. - Uma Makala, Chitra Santhe
Creators and independent entrepreneurs want to focus on their crafts that they love. However, to build businesses around their crafts, they would also need to take care of unexciting but necessary backend business management functions. - Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Nexus Venture Partners
Unfortunately, primary care is often neglected, and because of this, we see huge increases in out-of-pocket expenses. An integrated care model leads to significantly improved health outcomes and more sustainable health insurance pricing. - Suraj Baliga, Clinikk
As more people learn the benefits of adopting a conscious and sustainable way of life, it is also incumbent on furniture brands to rethink their processes. - Suman Sharma, Mangrove Collective
Today, the need for innovation is greater than ever before. We are standing at crossroads, where on one side, we face challenges to our planet & people, while on the other, we are seeing boundless opportunities arising out of emerging technologies and changing consumer demands that lead to new business models. - Kamal Bali, Volvo Group
We can’t expect female empowerment at the workplace without empowering them in homes, and most importantly, in the bedroom. - Aruna Chawla, Salad Condoms
It’s not easy being a woman entrepreneur; people don’t trust you that easily or take you seriously. But it gets better over time. I believe women are born to multi-task, and that works in our favour. - Pankhuri Raj, Myshka
Not being taken seriously because of the age in an established business is a stereotype that every young entrepreneur has to face. - Laksh Yadav, Cocoberry
There is no switching off as an entrepreneur. - Anusha Dandekar, Brown Skin Beauty
Founders are shapers of our tomorrow. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital
