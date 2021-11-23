‘Founders are shapers of our tomorrow’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 2o gems and insights from the week of November 15-21 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Today, customers are spoilt for choice and it is challenging to stand out and make a difference for them. - Deepak Jain, Lass Natural

The first important step for any angel investor is to have a clear worldview of how things will shape up over the next 10-15 years. - Vivek Khare

Your first go-to-market cannot be done if you keep yourself tied to a room. - Soham Chokshi, ﻿Shipsy

Continuous performance management is the future. - Gaurav Chaubey, Mesh

We live in the times of social media where engagement is everything. - Sourav Satpathy, Chitra Santhe

There is always a higher trust when you purchase brands coming from the country of origin. - Bala Sarda, ﻿Vahdam Teas

Always keep in mind that every season requires some tweaking to your diet, but it also requires healthy digestion. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Self-deprecation is powerful. - Jennifer Aaker, ‘Humor, Seriously’

Once one is connected with art, the connection will last a lifetime. - Nazima VK, Chitra Santhe

The story is queen … and the writer is the queen-maker. - Krishna Udayasankar, Script A Hit

Painting is a constant exploration and a form of expression. Painting is a perfect tool for my longing for expansion. - Uma Makala, Chitra Santhe

Creators and independent entrepreneurs want to focus on their crafts that they love. However, to build businesses around their crafts, they would also need to take care of unexciting but necessary backend business management functions. - Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Nexus Venture Partners

Unfortunately, primary care is often neglected, and because of this, we see huge increases in out-of-pocket expenses. An integrated care model leads to significantly improved health outcomes and more sustainable health insurance pricing. - Suraj Baliga, Clinikk

As more people learn the benefits of adopting a conscious and sustainable way of life, it is also incumbent on furniture brands to rethink their processes. - Suman Sharma, Mangrove Collective

Today, the need for innovation is greater than ever before. We are standing at crossroads, where on one side, we face challenges to our planet & people, while on the other, we are seeing boundless opportunities arising out of emerging technologies and changing consumer demands that lead to new business models. - Kamal Bali, Volvo Group

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

We can’t expect female empowerment at the workplace without empowering them in homes, and most importantly, in the bedroom. - Aruna Chawla, Salad Condoms

It’s not easy being a woman entrepreneur; people don’t trust you that easily or take you seriously. But it gets better over time. I believe women are born to multi-task, and that works in our favour. - Pankhuri Raj, Myshka

Not being taken seriously because of the age in an established business is a stereotype that every young entrepreneur has to face. - Laksh Yadav, Cocoberry

There is no switching off as an entrepreneur. - Anusha Dandekar, Brown Skin Beauty

Founders are shapers of our tomorrow. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).