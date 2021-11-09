‘The modern customer is not just a buyer but a communicator’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 1-7 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Life is like a pendulum. Once a goal is successfully achieved, it gets replaced by a higher one. - Naina Pachnanda, Invest India

No one succeeds without perseverance and this sole quality is what guides you through dark nights and difficult days. - Yashish Dahiya, PolicyBazaar

If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you. - Kirti Sarvesh Ranade, Chitra Santhe

You must keep going on. Giving up is neither an option nor a solution. - Neha Pradhan, Chitra Santhe

If you make mistakes, be brave and committed enough to learn, adapt, redo, and excel. - Aishwarya Nir Swarna, Global Beauty Secrets

Passion to me is the drive to put your best foot forward and your true power lies in mastering your passion. - Abisesh Mohapatra﻿, Amway

Nobody can imagine having this Expo 2020 Dubai without paying a tribute to women who have played a significant role in nation-building. - Hind Alowais, Expo 2020 Dubai

Periods are a natural biological process that a woman or girl is entitled to manage hygienically, and with dignity. Declaring them as a basic human right will go a long way in understanding their real significance and dispelling wrong notions about them. - Shripriya Khaitan Dhelia, FabPad

The need of the hour, then, is for brands to understand mums’ concerns and address the nutritional gaps in children through their offerings. - Prashant Sinha, Momspresso.com

The only way forward is by pursuing a goal that can make a difference and bridge a gap in the market. - Ambika Gupta, A-Cube

People are looking for more experience-driven stays that are pocket-friendly, safe, and comfortable rather than just luxury when it comes to their vacations. - Pranav Dangi, Hosteller

Real estate projects remain in usage for decades and sometimes for hundreds of years, therefore sustainability after the completion of the project cannot be ignored. - Yash Tiwari, REPL

Measuring a waist-to-hip ratio is a great way to assess overall health. It is a better indicator than measuring weight or BMI. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Feel happy and proud to be an artist. It has the power to give you the joy and satisfaction which is most precious in life. - Jagdish Mohanty, Chitra Santhe

In comedy, when you jam with other people, that’s when you crack some good jokes. - Saloni Gaur

There is no better influencer to sell products, than the shopkeeper himself. - Dinesh Agarwal, IndiaMART

A strong partnership between the organisation and the external marketing partner/s can create and build a superior quality brand. - Meera Raman, Jidoka Technologies

Today, approximately 72 percent of brands across the globe consider UGC as a path breaking strategy to engage with their widespread and evolving consumers. - Neel Pandya, Pyxis One

The modern customer is not just a buyer but a communicator. - Harsha Solanki, Infobip

