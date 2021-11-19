‘Indian entrepreneurs already handle uncertainty as if it is a norm’ – 30 weekly quotes on Indian business opportunities and strengths

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our past week's articles (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 8-14 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

The emerging force behind India’s passion economy is Gen Z that is using technology to make a living by direct support from the people they serve. - Aditi Srivastava, Pearl Academy

India is today creating solutions for 7 billion people in the world, not just the 1.3 billion that live in the country. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, Axilor Ventures

[We believe] tomorrow’s Google, Facebook, Microsoft, would originate on blockchain and hopefully, would come from India. - Ashish Singhal, CoinSwitch Kuber

The Indian manufacturing sector has the potential to surpass $1 trillion by 2025. - Bipin Shah, Titan Capital

Indian Saas for a global market is picking up pace and it's very encouraging to see successes like Freshworks. - Vishesh Singhal, CloudFiles

Even before the pandemic, almost 51 percent of online sales in India was done through mobile devices, as compared to the global average of 39 percent. - Kunal Saha, SFT Technologies

Mass digitization and newer aspirations have led to the consumer becoming more knowledgeable and seeking quality products. - Arun Shah, Prime Securities

The existing digital divide is narrowing: Indian consumers continue to choose convenience over price and expect heightened levels of personalisation in terms of products and communication. - Dave Dabbah, CleverTap

The manufacturing industry, especially direct material sourcing, has long been underserved. - Ashvin Chadha, Anicut Angel Fund

The government very well understands the word “projects” but has no intelligence about the word “product”. - Amit Ranjan, National DigiLocker Project

I think fintech is the biggest opportunity in India because India is underbanked. - Rajeev Misra, SoftBank Investment Advisers

In just 7 years, India has jumped 19 times in terms of digital transactions. Today our banking system is operational 24 hours, 7 days and 12 months anytime, anywhere in the country. - PM Modi

Across the globe and especially in India, MSMEs play the crucial role of being growth engines of an economy; despite which they suffer from delayed payments and lack of access to low-cost formal sources of finance. - TC Meenakshi Sundaram, Chiratae Ventures

While there is no listed peer available for Paytm in the domestic market, we believe high valuations for unicorns like Paytm that have created significant scale and brand equity, are likely to sustain. - Reliance Securities report

You need to start thinking about how to solve for experiences in Tier II and III cities. Omnichannel and affordability are going to be keywords for merchants in the next couple of years. - Manas Mishra, PayU

88 percent of Indian language internet users are more likely to respond to a digital ad in their local language than English, and 90 percent of all videos are viewed in vernacular languages. - Khushboo Sharma Solanki, Zero Gravity Communications

To keep migration in check, we need to develop measures and methods that work best in extending the benefits of skilling to the greatest number of rural youths. - Sanjay Rai Sherpuriya, Rai Corporation

As a country, we are very unaware of how curly hair should be taken care of. - Ahalya Ram, Curl Up

Tier-II and Tier III is onboard with the dating game. I think arranged marriages will slowly fade away, and all of India will look for partners independently. - Able Joseph, Aisle

This generation that studied online and got jobs online is not going to find love offline. - Snehil Khanor, TrulyMadly

You need to change mindsets and address people who still believe women are the primary caregivers and men are the primary breadwinners. - Sonica Aron, Marching Sheep

Rural women crave sustainable livelihoods, but consistent opportunities for them are far and few. - Wadhwani Foundation

2023 is the International year of Millet and the Indian government too has identified millets as a long-term solution to the Indian food and water resource management issues, besides having significant health and nutritional benefits. - Raju Bhupathi, Troo Good

Startups who are working with farmer communities should consider the social impact of their business model and how they can better the lives of the farmer community. - Gunajit Brahma, Jeev Anksh Eco Products

A spinner can earn around Rs 6,000 per month with a solar chakra based on the hour of work. - Abhishek Pathak, Greenwear Fashion

We believe it is the right time and place to bring modern educational approaches to the Indian market. - S16VC

There is a need for a new generation of [logistics] service providers who integrate infrastructure, technology and innovation to create solutions that help customers reduce operational costs and increase service efficiency. - Ankit Kedia, Capital A

As people are moving towards Make in India products and living sustainable lives, the handloom and handicraft industry has seen a gradual positive response from the past few years. - Nitin Pamnani, iTokri﻿

Clean energy alternatives are the need of the hour. For India to become a trillion-dollar economy, we are required to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and they also harm the environment. - Ankur Mittal, Inflection Point Ventures

The #1 reason for the lack of adoption of EVs in India is the lack of charging infrastructure. Unfortunately, it is also a catch-22 situation. - Arpit Agarwal, Blume Ventures

India is home to the third-largest pool of unicorns and just last year, despite an arduous time for the economy, the number of startups grew by 7,000 with a near 13 percent increase in seed-stage investments. - Mohamad Faraz, Upsparks

The Indian startup ecosystem has consistently shown us that bulletproof focus, fast-paced execution, and strong team-building from the ground up always beats slower incumbents experimenting with multiple different business models. - Suvir Sujan, Nexus Venture Partners

A high-growth economy like India … presents a great opportunity to test disruptive products and become a market leader. - Madhav Sheth, realme International Business Group

Indian entrepreneurs already handle uncertainty as if it is a norm, not a special condition. That is the beauty of Indian entrepreneurship. - Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm

