‘As a founder, you hear a no every day’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership
false
true
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 8-14 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Startups are reimagining and reshaping the world we live in. - Smita Bhagat, HDFC Bank
Success is that journey where you reach and exist in places you never thought of before. - Jayshree Chhajjer, Maitree Utsav
It is rare for startups to see their original thesis playing out. - Pranav Goel, Porter
Consumer behaviour towards convenience banking is gaining impetus. - Rishi Gupta, Fino Payments Bank
While in the consumer space we are buying everything online, 70 percent of B2B purchases still remain offline and have not evolved with the changing profile of the new age purchase managers. - Sameen Husain, Prodo
We believe women are the best borrowers. They do not default and return loans on time. - Shweta Aprameya, ARTH Wealth
Female founding members in the team add immense value and a different perspective to problem-solving. - Maya Varma, Joker & Witch
We must continue to break this unspoken barrier and motivate everyone to talk about something as normal as periods, so that girls/women aren’t disqualified from being given equal opportunities. - Srinidhi SU, Project Sthree
With the current lifestyle, consumption of healthy products which are naturally grown, made without preservatives are no longer an option, it’s a must for all. - Vishnuraj Kunjur, IAN
Passion economy has stirred the interest of the audience as well as the investors, where increased audience interaction leads to increased interest of investors. - Aditi Srivastava, Pearl Academy
While hair and makeup artists use commercially available surface disinfectants and surgical spirits on their makeup products and beauty tools, it ruins the texture and composition in the long run. - Bianca Louzado, Code Beauty
Fundraising is about momentum. And D2C brands also need to have the same momentum and speed for product building. - Bhavik Vasa, Getvantage
One needs to go beyond team feedback and collect insights from the people who will end up using the product – the target audience. - Manan Khurma, CueMath
Art is not just wall decor. Art has the power to change the world. - Priyanka Murthy, Chitra Santhe
There is always a need to evolve. If you are a music composer, your work entails listening to other people and getting their validation and approval. - Alokananda Dasgupta
While singing is preferred as a career, songwriting and producing is a far less explored space. - Nikhita Gandhi
Consistency, honesty and originality will definitely help to move ahead. Art requires lot of dedication and passion. - Milna Sajee, Maitree Utsav
We should educate people that art is not just some ‘time pass’ but a talent too. It should not be seen as an activity for someone who has nothing to do in life. - Pooja Jain, Chitra Santhe
If you stop dreaming, you are dead before death. If you dream, you will continue to inspire yourself to fulfill it someday. - Sarbani Chatterjee, Maitree Utsav
The only limits that exist are in the mind. - Sufiya Khan, Guinness World Record Holder
As a founder, you hear a no every day…you develop a thick skin and understand that nobody is seeing what I am seeing. - Deepti Yenireddy, Phenom People
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).