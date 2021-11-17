‘As a founder, you hear a no every day’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 8-14 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Startups are reimagining and reshaping the world we live in. - Smita Bhagat, HDFC Bank

Success is that journey where you reach and exist in places you never thought of before. - Jayshree Chhajjer, Maitree Utsav

It is rare for startups to see their original thesis playing out. - Pranav Goel, Porter

ALSO READ How this preselling platform is empowering artists and creators

Consumer behaviour towards convenience banking is gaining impetus. - Rishi Gupta, Fino Payments Bank

While in the consumer space we are buying everything online, 70 percent of B2B purchases still remain offline and have not evolved with the changing profile of the new age purchase managers. - Sameen Husain, Prodo

We believe women are the best borrowers. They do not default and return loans on time. - Shweta Aprameya, ARTH Wealth

Female founding members in the team add immense value and a different perspective to problem-solving. - Maya Varma, Joker & Witch

We must continue to break this unspoken barrier and motivate everyone to talk about something as normal as periods, so that girls/women aren’t disqualified from being given equal opportunities. - Srinidhi SU, Project Sthree

With the current lifestyle, consumption of healthy products which are naturally grown, made without preservatives are no longer an option, it’s a must for all. - Vishnuraj Kunjur, IAN

Passion economy has stirred the interest of the audience as well as the investors, where increased audience interaction leads to increased interest of investors. - Aditi Srivastava, Pearl Academy

While hair and makeup artists use commercially available surface disinfectants and surgical spirits on their makeup products and beauty tools, it ruins the texture and composition in the long run. - Bianca Louzado, Code Beauty

Fundraising is about momentum. And D2C brands also need to have the same momentum and speed for product building. - Bhavik Vasa, Getvantage

One needs to go beyond team feedback and collect insights from the people who will end up using the product – the target audience. - Manan Khurma, ﻿CueMath

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Art is not just wall decor. Art has the power to change the world. - Priyanka Murthy, Chitra Santhe

There is always a need to evolve. If you are a music composer, your work entails listening to other people and getting their validation and approval. - Alokananda Dasgupta

While singing is preferred as a career, songwriting and producing is a far less explored space. - Nikhita Gandhi

Consistency, honesty and originality will definitely help to move ahead. Art requires lot of dedication and passion. - Milna Sajee, Maitree Utsav

We should educate people that art is not just some ‘time pass’ but a talent too. It should not be seen as an activity for someone who has nothing to do in life. - Pooja Jain, Chitra Santhe

If you stop dreaming, you are dead before death. If you dream, you will continue to inspire yourself to fulfill it someday. - Sarbani Chatterjee, Maitree Utsav

The only limits that exist are in the mind. - Sufiya Khan, Guinness World Record Holder

As a founder, you hear a no every day…you develop a thick skin and understand that nobody is seeing what I am seeing. - Deepti Yenireddy, Phenom People

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).