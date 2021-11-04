‘This is perhaps the right time for the youth of the country to explore the dreams of entrepreneurship’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of October 25-31 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

In India, in Tier II and III cities, even if you’re ready to pay money, you might not get access to a good quality teacher. - Vamsi Krishna, Vedantu

It is a total myth that you cannot build a business out of a Tier-II or III city. - Rohith Bhat, Robosoft Systems

Even though the quality of life in Surat is much better than a metro city, hiring good talent is still a challenge. Getting a good team for a growing company is very essential. - Yogesh Kabra, ﻿XYXX﻿ Apparels

The ecommerce landscape in India is changing rapidly with millions of new customers from all geographies looking for richer experiences online. - Jeyandran Venugopal, Flipkart

The price of agricultural lands is on the rise in India. Consequently, there is a natural geographical gap between buyers and sellers. - Kamesh Mupparaju, SFarmsIndia

Financial inclusion is still a distant reality for our country. - Sousthav Chakrabarty, Siply

The financial services market in India is already large, growing rapidly, and ripe for disruption. - Yoonkee Sull, ICONIQ Growth

Indian fintech is a unique and collaborative environment that combines large-scale modular and interoperable digital public goods like UPI and Aadhar with cutting-edge software products and platforms that are now mainstream. - Pranav Pai, 3one4 Capital

SMEs in India face a vicious circle of financial challenges in pursuing innovation. - Sandip Chhettri,TradeIndia

As per industry reports, there is close to $400 bn addressable SME lending opportunity in India. - Suhail Sameer, BharatPe

Copper is a vital commodity, and it is imperative that a better ecosystem is established in India for making the copper industry competitive. - V K Saraswat, Niti Aayog

The most beautiful candles and fragrances can be made in India. - Arushi Agrawal, Seva India

Paid gamers in India are set to become ~235 million in 2025, from 80 million gamers in 2020 which will drive the growth of paid gamers. - India Gaming Report 2021

India is expected to be ranked amongst the Top 5 business Hospitality markets globally by 2030. - Vikrant Varshney, SucSEED Indovation Fund

Indians are now understanding that thrifting luxury is not as bad as it may sound. - Namisha Gupta, ReTag

Indian auto aftermarket is one of the last unorganised frontiers to be conquered. - Sandeep Begur, Koovers

The $11 billion footwear industry in India is still in a nascent stage and there is room for several new innovations. - Rakesh Sony, Times Group

We can target to have 25-plus fabless companies in the next few years which will make a substantial impact in the global semiconductor market. - Rajeev Khushu, IESA

India should be looking to become a global player in producing textiles machinery, producing at scale, producing with quality and quantity the machinery of choice that the world requires. - Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry

We are witnessing a shift from value-driven functionality focused kitchenware products towards healthier and better-for-you products. - Deepak Shahdadpuri, DSGCP

Local businesses also account for more than 40 percent of jobs in India. They are the bedrock of our communities and the economy. - Akanksha Hazari, LoveLocal

This is perhaps the right time for the youth of the country to explore the dreams of entrepreneurship. - Sourjyendu Medda, DealShare

