Media, retail, fintech – 20 quotes of the week on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 1-7 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

We are witnessing massive adoption of digital across the country enabling faster market penetration and reach for GenZ business models. - Srish Agrawal, A1 Future Technologies

India is without doubt one of the most exciting growth territories in the global music and media market. - Jonathan Strauss, Create Music Group

Indians know how to create beautiful environments that bring life to a space. - Jayati Sinha, Fjord

As India gets more and more urbanised with each passing day, the rapid spread of internet and digital economy, the future is telemedicine seems promising. - Vimal Prakash, Cartula Health India

Even though healthcare is such a huge sector, less than 4-5 percent of hospitals are branded and provide timely services. - Himesh Joshi, Ayu Health

If India needs to fulfil its minimum energy demand by 2040, solar energy generation will play an important role in achieving that target. - Gautam Mohanka, Gautam Solar

Quick-Commerce in India is an opportunity of epic proportions and strong unit economics. - Aadit Palicha, Zepto

If there is value generation in terms of quality, innovation, features, or cost efficiency, there is no harm in importing. An overly protective economy harbours inefficiency. - Goldy Nagdev, Hari Darshan Sevashram

ALSO READ How femtech startups are bringing women to the centre of the healthcare ecosystem

Cultural affinity and the long-held tradition of buying gold during festivities are the vital qualitative drivers for the demand in India. - Rajesh Cheruvu, Validus Wealth

Earlier, there was not much awareness of crystal jewellery in the Indian market, and purchasing jewellery online was not common. - Megha Mittal, Yellow Chimes

The Indian pet food market is at a nascent stage as compared to global markets, with a potential to be 10X of its current size. - Nikhil Vora, Sixth Sense Ventures

The market is currently filled with chemically modified hair products that have adverse side effects with long-term usage. - Divyashree J, Secret Hair Care

The rural distribution channel of consumer goods is offline, fragmented, and broken at multiple levels. - Ankit Bhatnagar, Nabventures

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Receiving challan instantly post-payment is a big time-saver for finance and accounting professionals who make TDS payments for their clients on a monthly basis. - Kashmira Nirmal, Chartered Accountant

The gold loan industry has seen tremendous changes in recent years. - Ankur Gupta, Ruptok Fintech

60 million digitally savvy millennials in India. This is a large, attractive, and growing market, especially in the backdrop of $180 ARPU for top retail banks in the country. - Kabir Narang, B Capital Group

Women are already financially curious and want to move to the next level where they can save more, reach their financial goals, grow their business, increase their social standing, and build an identity – all on their own. - Sairee Chahal, Mahila Money

Women in India are not recognised as farmers, thereby having less access to land, loans, and machinery than men. - Himani Nautiyal

I have come across so many smart boys and girls, but their only aim is to make a quick buck for a purpose. For example, earn enough to buy a phone, and then go for long periods without working till the next need crops up. - Amruta Deshpande, 'Basics of Banking'

The core of India, as much as 80 percent, lies in non-metro areas. - Dimpy Dewan, ﻿Hanchens

No one really cared about people from remote areas, they have humungous dreams but weren’t getting the guidance or mentorship needed to move ahead. - Mohit Raj, PRAM IAS

Employability data from India regularly shows that less than half our college graduates are employable. - Sumeet Mehta, ﻿Lead

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).