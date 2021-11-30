‘People who take extreme risks tend to make the most progress in society’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 22-28 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Competition is important. It keeps us on our toes, otherwise we will grow lax. - Anubhav Dubey, Chai Sutta Bar

Success is good fortune that comes from aspiration, desperation, perspiration, and inspiration. - Swathi PN, Chitra Santhe

You realise only while hiring that not everyone perfect is actually perfect for you. - Carmen Vicelich, Valocity

There is nothing useless. It is necessary that we should know how the waste material can be put to use. - Yash Gupta, Daanpatra

People want to move to digitisation, especially post the pandemic. - Hemant Vishnoi, Enkash

Assistive devices like artificial limbs or a good quality wheelchair are costly. Due to faulty infrastructure, the disabled don’t have many opportunities to pursue a career. - Ekta Bhyan, paralympian

Health — purely — means physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Once we have these three in balance, we reflect and live pure wellness. - Neha Ahuja, Kaashi Wellness

The biggest sign that your meal is not working for you is when you feel hungry within two hours of eating. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

People are now studying medical cannabis with an open mindset and understanding towards what it has to offer from a therapeutic perspective. - Yash Kotak, Bombay Hemp Company

You pick up any cream or lotion in the market and you’ll find them full of chemicals. - Swagatika Das, Nat Habit

Having a completely safe toy ensures that a child can play without reservation. Hence, wooden and cloth toys are the best options to give at this tender age, as they contain no chemicals. - Shreya Mittal, ﻿Curious Cub

Trust is the most important currency in healthcare. - Gaurav Agarwal, Tata 1mg

For a business to stay its course and solve real-world problems at scale with long-standing impact, knowledge capital has to take precedence over speed-to-market expediency. - Praval Singh, Zoho

A company’s ability to quickly respond to market changes and serve customers with the best products at affordable prices provides it an edge in the market. - Gaurav Rathod, Cello Group

The intersection of youth leadership and cross-sectoral solutions offers many opportunities for engaging young people in achieving COP26 goals. - Archana Sinha, Nourishing Schools Foundation

Art is meditation, it is a self-realisation like visual diary writing, and an interaction between artist and society. - Kushal Kumar NS, Chitra Santhe

Incubation centres and their way of functioning is a gentle reminder of a relationship of assistance over one-upmanship, of camaraderie over competition, and of all-inclusive growth over exclusive growth. - Arpit Agarwal, JECRC Foundation

There has to be a deep alignment of skilling, which include both hard and soft skills, for career progression. - Vikram Sharma, Wify

Women, especially working mothers, require more flexibility and companies are increasingly validating and encouraging this trend. - Swati Bhargava, ﻿CashKaro

People who take extreme risks tend to make the most progress in society. That’s because they are inherently unhappy about the status quo. - Deepak Shenoy, Capitalmind

