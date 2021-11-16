From lockdowns to digital, dining, and dating – 20 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

In the pre-Covid days, visiting a hospital/ clinic and consulting doctors for ailment has been the practice. However, with the digital transformation of healthcare systems, consulting doctors has become easy. - Raj Janapareddy, Healpha

Babycare has always been a challenge. The pandemic only made it more challenging for new parents. - Mike Smith, Footwork

The rising uptake of ecommerce platforms for healthcare needs is a palpable pandemic trend and has fuelled its progress in India. - Kunal Saha, SFT Technologies

The sports and fitness category has witnessed massive growth as people become more health-conscious and working-out-from home becomes the new normal. - Pulkit Chhabra, Evenflow

The pandemic led to more people adopting pets because the lockdowns brought a feeling of isolation and mental health issues for a lot of people. - Varun Sadana, Supertails

COVID-19 has not just transformed how we interact, shop, and do business but also how we perceive life. The excess of emotions consumers have dealt with has impacted their overall well-being. - Samir Modi, Modicare

The pandemic has been a great eye-opener for every human being to appreciate the beauty of life. - Rosy Mishra, Maitree Utsav

Among other changes, the COVID-19 pandemic has popularised home gardening and weekend farming. - Srinath Setty, Hosachiguru

[Online art classes] helped children to relax even though other extra-curricular activities were absent. Artists also got more time to focus and produce more meaningful works. - Milna Sajee, Maitree Utsav

In a post-COVID landscape, consumers seek to form a humane connection with their desired brands, rather than strictly transactional ones. - Madhav Sheth, realme International Business Group

After the pandemic, silver jewellery has seen an unprecedented growth and mass acceptability among working class and women of a higher age group too. - Astha Katta Sirohiya, ﻿Shyle

The pandemic has seen a spike in the number of first-time investors and several of them belong to the millennial and Gen Z population who not only need an easy to use investment platform but also want to participate more actively in the investment decision-making process as opposed to the previous generation. - Rajul Garg, Leo Capital

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The pandemic allowed Gen Z with more time to focus on their passion and creative identity. With increased internet interaction and growth over social media platforms, the rise of a creative community and a passion-driven economy was only a matter of time. - Aditi Srivastava, Pearl Academy

At the time of the pandemic, many messages were conveyed to public in an effective way through art. - Vasumathi Vasudevan, Maitree Utsav

The pandemic has given rise to various styles of working, and the hybrid work model presents the best side of both worlds to the employees, where they can work in pajamas and also experience office life. – Sumit Lakhani, Awfis

The pandemic has thrown all of us into a digital and hybrid world like we'd never imagined, and it's important to keep exploring how we can leverage technology to collaborate and create more solutions. - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon

The restaurant industry was one of the most severely impacted sectors from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it gives us immense joy to see the restaurant community getting back up on their feet after a prolonged phase of uncertainty for the past 18 months. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

Such crises could happen over and over again, but we shouldn’t lose hope. - Sarbani Chatterjee, Maitree Utsav

The pandemic has further highlighted the need for continued action in addressing environmental pollution. - Sanjay Rai Sherpuriya, Rai Corporation

Of late, people have been meeting offline, going to malls, and are also beginning to go to cinemas, so the dating game is definitely back in 2021. - Able Joseph, Aisle

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).