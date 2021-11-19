Meet Ranveer Allahbadia, the influencer who constantly reinvents to keep up the creative energy

Ranveer Allahbadia — popularly known as BeerBiceps — is a name that shines bright in the content creation world.

A man of many talents — including motivational speaking, entrepreneurship, and podcasting, among others — has hustled his way up to the top. At present, he has a base of 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 2.76 million subscribers on YouTube.

In 2015, when Ranveer started his journey, he had to choose from limited genres. Hence, he jumped from fitness, fashion, infotainment, and self-help.

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps

According to Ranveer, self-help is relevant in everybody's life in some form or another. He said, “The challenge honestly is how do you make a space for yourself in a social media world that runs by trends, dancing, and primarily, comedy. It has been a challenge, but we are figuring it out.”

He opined that content creators are afraid of putting their entire story out for the world to see, but that has never been an issue for him. Instead, it has worked in his favour.

Besides, he shared valuing users is an important aspect, which should always be kept in mind. In fact, being observant about the changes happening around helps a person to put important content for the audience.

“You have to go through something to really put it out in an authentic way,” said Ranveer.

On exploring the podcast space, Ranveer said he chose this particular content format as it is easy to make. He believes video is important in the world of podcasts, and having the video creation skillset worked in his favour.

Besides, applying social media skill set to the realm of podcasts and constantly reinventing to stay relevant has been helpful — at the end of the day, it is still content.

Moreover, bringing celebrities to his show has given him a lot of edge over others, but it took him a lot of time to get to that level.

“We have been trying to get celebrities or legends of the industries on the show since year one or year two,” said Ranveer. It took about four to five years to reach that point.

Speaking about the monetisation aspect of content creation, Ranveer said there will be a rise in influencer marketing until a point, post which influencers have to adapt to the changes.

To get to that level of earning money, creators need to work hard and gain a certain kind of following. He added that other streams of earning money through content, including public speaking, owning equity in different startups, creating products, etc., are opening up.

Ranveer does not have any concrete plans for the future, but he is interested in exploring the world of fiction, films, and shows while the businesses keep growing alongside him.

“I’m at a very random phase of my own career, so this is one of the first moments in my career where I’ve not been able to really predict where I’m going,” he said.

During the rapid-fire round, Ranveer expressed his love for sports reels, his plans to bring Virat Kohli and Christiano Ronaldo to his show, and shared valuable tips on fitness and motivation for the audience.