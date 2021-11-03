With Refresh 2021, Freshworks gives customer delight a ‘hybrid’ makeover

If machines reduced our dependence on manual labour and technology accelerated what human minds could do, the COVID-19 pandemic showed that when it comes to work, productivity isn’t subject to an office cubicle or a cabin. With remote and hybrid working becoming the norm, the past one-and-half years highlighted several instances where organisations came together to overcome challenges spawned by the pandemic and grow. While there were many who failed to keep up, there were also success stories of startups like Freshworks’ — whose entry into the unicorn club showed the world what a powerful vision could do.

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise and companies rethink their strategies, hybrid or phygital events are fast emerging as an effective tool to bridge communication gaps in the post-pandemic business landscape. And why not? Hybrid events strike a balance between remote and physical settings and can help brands ramp up audience reach beyond regular channels. Thanks to benefits like higher engagement and reduced costs, it isn’t tough to see why hybrid events are fast gaining traction.

Freshworks’ flagship global event, Refresh 2021, is back this year in a hybrid avatar and is slated to be held on November 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, US and the audience can enjoy the event even virtually from the comfort of their homes and offices.

After four successful editions, the event returns this year with the theme ‘Delight made easy’. In a year that was marked by an unprecedented crisis like the second wave of COVID-19, the event will bring together leading experts in customer experience, IT service management, customer relationship management, human resources management services and Freshworks Neo Platform to decode how customer delight can be made easy.

What’s in store for audience at Refresh 2021

The audience can look forward to hearing insights from experts from across industries and countries in 40+ sessions to know how they can fuel business growth with seamless customer experiences.

Whether you’re new to the Freshworks community or a long-time customer, Refresh 2021 promises to deliver an exciting blend of educational, inspirational, and motivational insights.

The event packs a stellar line-up of 25+ speakers that includes Girish Mathrubootham, CEO & Founder, Freshworks and three-time Paralympic medalist and bestselling author Amy Purdy. During the event, Girish will dive into his experience of leading a start-up business to a unicorn and talking about the topic ‘The Art of Easy’. The list of speakers also includes American neuroscientist and author David Eagleman, who will talk about the scientific nuances of customer delight. Meanwhile, Nikki McGrath, Technical Programme Manager, Shopify will discuss how the e-commerce platform is leveraging Freshworks' cloud-based ITSM tool Freshservice to drive growth.

There will also be a session on how Freshworks has helped Snapcommerce boost its growth with automation and delivering connected customer experiences. The audience can also tune in for a session that talks about how Freshworks assisted Kongskilde Industries in fast-tracking its growth journey by digitising its sales process.

Why you should attend Refresh 2021

Refresh 2021 promises an engaging day filled with opportunities to network, learn and bond with industry experts, and the Freshworks community. Whether you attend the event in Las Vegas or join virtually, you will be leaving with more knowledge about tackling your biggest customer engagement challenges.

When you attend the Refresh 2021 virtual experience, you’ll participate in an online wellness session, virtual mixology class, and plenty of peer networking opportunities. At the VIP live experience in Las Vegas, you’ll attend an exclusive reception hosted by Freshworks executives and build connections with your peers at an intimate VIP dinner.

From learning new insights and best practices that can help you ace your customer engagement game, to building relationships with peers, Refresh 2021 comes with the promise of having something for everybody.