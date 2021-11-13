Shining the spotlight on women with Spotify’s AmplifiHER

There aren’t enough women in the Indian music industry, and it’s time to shine the light on women making a mark in this sector – from artists, lyricists, producers, and podcasters.

In this age of audio streaming, the spirit of women shaping India’s audio ecosystem needs to be celebrated and highlighted.

To amplify this, Spotify launched a year-long initiative, AmplifiHer, with a one-of-a-kind platform focused on women artists.

Over the past five months, Spotify has featured 25 fresh podcasts as part of AmplifiHer, both on the microsite and on the platform itself. Twenty women in audio have also been profiled across music and podcasts.

These conversations aim to drive inspiration from real-life stories of women in front of the mic and behind the scene in audio.

In this context, HerStory profiles contemporary music composer Alokananda Dasgupta and famous playback singer Nikhita Gandhi on their successful careers and how Spotify enables musicians like them to gain global recognition.

The Interview

In a conversation with YourStory, FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata deep-dives into the journey behind building a global end-to-end logistics startup from India and outlines the company’s expansion plans and the road ahead.

Founded in 2013 by Kushal, Gaurav Srivastava, and Gautam Kumar, FarEye is solving for an enhanced delivery experience for end-customers through its intelligent delivery management platform.

Editor’s Pick: 100X Entrepreneur podcast

India is now seeing a rise in investor and user confidence in crypto. In fact, a Chainalysis report in August revealed that India ranks second when it comes to global crypto adoption in 2021, second to only Vietnam. Crypto startups in the country are also making use of this opportunity.

In this week’s 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber, talks about the unicorn startup’s phenomenal growth journey and more. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Creating a sustainable clothing brand by harnessing the power of sun

A solar charkha, or a domestic spinning wheel, designed by IIT-Delhi and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI)-Wardha, caught Lucknow-based textile designer Abhishek Pathak’s eye, and the designer was immediately interested in leveraging this innovation to start a business.

Abhishek soon came up with a business proposition to use solar chakras, looms, and sewing machines to create a sustainable fashion brand, and incorporated his venture — ﻿Greenwear Fashion﻿ — in 2016. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿SoftBank﻿ could invest another $5-10 billion in India in 2022 if it finds the right companies at the right valuation, according to SoftBank Investment Advisers CEO Rajeev Misra.

Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin demonstrated it is 77.8 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group, Phase III data published in The Lancet said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two customer-centric schemes to strengthen financial inclusion by ensuring the participation of small retail investors in the government securities market and improving the grievance redressal mechanism.

﻿Paytm﻿ founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said while many people may underestimate India's opportunity, the country presents an opportunity that will dwarf many other countries' startup ecosystems.

Coding Invaders by MentorsPro, an education platform with mentorship working to make job-ready education available and approachable for students, has raised $700 000 in its pre-seed funding round from investors like S16VC and A Partners.

Alokananda Dasgupta

“The only thing is to swim against the current, not be afraid, and keep swimming.”

— Alokananda Dasgupta, Music Composer and Director

