How Simplilearn is shaping the future of workforce with digital innovation in education

While the pandemic has wreaked havoc across sectors and industries, it has proved to be a watershed moment for the Indian edtech sector. Learning is a life-long process. Edtech, first adopted by schools, colleges, and universities initially, is slowly paving its way into the corporate world. As per a recent LinkedIn study, the sector could also see around 63 percent professionals utilising the lockdown period to upskill, apart from the usual K-12 and post K-12 students.

As a run-up to the much anticipated Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, Simplilearn is one of the startups that has made a significant impact in the tech landscape of the country.

Empowering people via digital skills

Offering over 100 programmes, Simplilearn helps early- to mid-career professionals acquire new-age digital skills across cloud, DevOps, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital marketing, cybersecurity, and more.

Positioning itself as an online bootcamp, Simplilearn works towards equipping people with skills they need to work in the digital economy. The startup is working with educational institutions such as Caltech CTME, MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, UMass Amherst, the Isenberg School of Management, Purdue Online, Jagdish Sheth School of Management, and IIT Kanpur, and companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and KPMG, among others.

The Bengaluru and San Francisco-based startup claims to have helped over three million professionals; and companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications, and upskill their employees.

Learners of tomorrow

"Today, learning and upskilling are going to be an important aspect of survival,” said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, at a recently conducted tech conference.

Pandemic-induced factors such as career uncertainty and job losses pushed many professionals towards acquiring new digital skills, and Simplilearn is working towards creating awareness around digital technology and the career opportunities it presents.

Simplilearn conducts more than 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects and more, encouraging and enabling professionals to learn by doing.

A shining future

According to a report by RBSA Advisors, the Indian edtech sector is slated to reach $30 billion by 2032. Experts and industry leaders believe that technology will continue to play a major role in the growth of this sector, breaking geographical barriers; with hybrid, multilingual and personalised learning carving the future trends.

Additionally, the Government of Karnataka has been unwavering in its push to the education sector. With a promising startup policy in tow, edtech startups such as Simplilearn are poised to make a significant difference not only in the growth of the sector, but also of the economy at large.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

To know more about such inspiring initiatives, register for Asia’s largest tech event and join us at the BTS 2021 to meet and interact with key tech players who are truly "Driving the Next”