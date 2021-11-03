Toolset, skillset, mindset – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Meme marketing is not always about following the trends. It allows your brand to be a trend-setter as well. - Taaran Chanana, MemeChat App
Using digital storytelling on multiple online platforms, brands are now able to create a bond with their consumers who now seek more than just products. - Divya Gupta, Aavishkaar Capital
Creator-led live content and commerce is the future of entertainment and ecommerce. - Piyush Shah, Glance
NFTs are very inherently social. The value of NFT is bolstered by the stories, interactions, derivatives, and provenance around them. - Vaas Bhaskar, Elevation Capital
Millennials are gradually driving the market towards an omnichannel approach. - Ankur Dayal, Primarc Pecan
Access to quality critical care cannot be solved with just a digital platform or hiring an ICU consultant (or intensivist), rather, it needs a holistic solution combining both clinical expertise and technology tailored to the respective hospital environment. - Dhruv Joshi, Cloudphysician
The Indian SAAS market is growing exponentially. It is anticipated to cut 4-6 percent of the global SAAS market by 2030. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts
Online presence is now a necessity for survival. Though it doesn’t mean that there’s no future of the offline market — it is evergreen. - Vinay Chatlani, Soch Apparels
As consumers move towards organised and trusted digital brands - sellers, suppliers, vendors, and brands adopt digital platforms. - Anuj Srivastava, Livspace
A company’s internal information and its security are the utmost valuable assets to any company. - Vikrant Varshney, SucSEED Indovation Fund
Technology requirements are ever-changing as per business needs which means that a product must evolve continuously. - Sugam Jain, Shyplite
Apps have become a critical part of the business strategy, if not the business itself. - Anand Patil, Cisco
Next-gen intelligent solutions are a key requisite for start-ups to innovate at scale and remain competitive at all times. - Ankit Agarwal, Affine
AI-led enablement and automation across enterprises is maximising efficiencies and scalability while minimising complexities and costs. - Sridhar Rampalli, Pavestone Ventures
With each company using hundreds of tools, the resources, information, and outputs get siloed in each of these apps. - Shekhar Kirani, Accel
Recovering from downtime is tough and requires multiple stakeholders across different teams to come together to solve a complex problem. - Ankur Rawal, Zenduty
With blockchain, each transaction and step in the supply chain is transparent and visible, making it easy to identify products unfit for human consumption and recall them. - Shahzad Fatmi, Settlemint India
The major challenges when it comes to operating a hardware deeptech-based startup is that it is capital intensive and has complex technological requirements. - Shefali Vinod Ramteke, PS-1925
Insurance and protection must work for people based on their unique risks and needs in a seamless, reliable fashion. - Varun Dua, Acko
The rapidly-changing banking landscape allows traditional financial institutions to integrate with fintech companies to provide new and innovative financial products. - Ritesh Banglani, Stellaris Venture Partners
