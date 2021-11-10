Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 10, 2021)

The shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of ﻿Nykaa﻿ made its debut on the stock exchange with 80 percent gain on Wednesday.

The gains were made by Nykaa when the broader market was under pressure when the NSE Nifty 50 was down by over 100 points in opening trade.

Nykaa opened at Rs 2,018, which was a gain of 80 percent as against the issue price of Rs 1,125 and market cap of Rs 1 lakh crore ($13.5 billion).

Health and wellness startup ﻿Mosaic Wellness﻿ has raised $24 million Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India. The startup runs digital health clinic platforms Manmatters and Bodywise.

Commenting on the fundraise, Co-founder and CEO, Revant Bhate, said, “We started with a vision to make wellness accessible and affordable for Indians and have been able to build a very purpose-driven team, keen to solve for this. As we have validated our initial thesis, we are thankful to all the stakeholders who have helped us get to this stage and continue to aspire to help more of us lead a healthier lifestyle in the coming decade”.

ilicon Valley-based baby-tech startup ﻿Cradlewise﻿ on Wednesday said it raised $7 million in a seed round led by venture capital firm Footwork, with participation from CRV and existing investors SOSV and Better Capital.

Other notable investors, including Katrina Lake (Founder of Stitch Fix), Jeremy Cai (CEO of Italic), and Dilip Goswani (CTO of Molekule), also participated in the round.

The startup will use the funds to accelerate its innovation and technology roadmap and grow its team in India, with hires in engineering, software, product, and customer success.

(Photo credit: AFP)

RBI to organise its first global hackathon with theme 'smarter digital payments'

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced its first global hackathon 'HARBINGER 2021 Innovation for Transformation' with the theme 'smarter digital payments'.

Registration for the hackathon starts from November 15, the central bank said in a statement. The Hackathon, it said, invites participants to identify and develop solutions that have the potential to make digital payments accessible to the under-served, enhance the ease of payments and user experience, while strengthening the security of digital payments and promoting customer protection.