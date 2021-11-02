Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 2, 2021)
Elon Musk-owned SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence
World's richest person Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in India to start local broadband operations, a top official of the company said.
SpaceX's satellite broadband arm Starlink aims to start broadband services in India from December 2022, with two lakh active terminals subject to permission from the government.
Nykaa IPO subscribed 81.78 times on final day
The initial share-sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, was subscribed 81.78 times on the last day of subscription on Monday, mainly helped by huge interest from institutional investors.
The Rs 5,352 crore IPO received bids for 2,16,59,47,080 shares against 2,64,85,479 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
Over 26.9M content pieces 'actioned' on Facebook proactively in India during September: Meta
Social media giant Meta on Monday said over 26.9 million content pieces were "actioned" on Facebook across 10 violation categories proactively in India during the month of September.
Its photo sharing platform Instagram took action against over 3.2 million pieces across nine categories during the same period proactively, as per data shared in a compliance report.
WhatsApp banned over 2.2M Indian accounts in September
More than 2.2 million Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp while 560 grievance reports were received by the messaging platform in September, according to its compliance report.
In its latest report released on Monday, WhatsApp said 2,209,000 Indian accounts on the platform were banned in September. An Indian account is identified via a '+91' phone number, it added.
Removed 76,967 content pieces in Sept in India: Google compliance report
Google received 29,842 complaints from users and removed 76,967 pieces of content based on those complaints in September, the tech giant said in its monthly transparency report.
In addition to reports from users, Google also removed 4,50,246 pieces of content in September as a result of automated detection. Google had received 35,191 complaints from users and removed 93,550 pieces of content in August, while 6,51,933 pieces of content were removed as a result of automated detection.
Spacetech startup SatSure raises undisclosed equity round led by Baring PE India (Funding)
Bengaluru-based spacetech startup, involved in building decision insights using data from satellites for the banking and insurance sectors, has raised an undisclosed amount of equity funding in a round led by Baring Private Equity India.
According to the official statement, the funding will be used for expanding its team to 100 people by March 2022, grow its product portfolio, and increase its international business footprint. It is also looking to capitalise its high-resolution optical and multispectral payload demonstration mission in orbit that was announced earlier this year.
Goldtech startup Ruptok Fintech raises Rs 16 Cr in pre-Series A round (Funding)
Ruptok Fintech Pvt Ltd, a fintech platform for gold loans, has raised Rs 16 crore worth of capital in its pre-Series A funding round from existing and new investors, including Manuvel Malabar Jewellers, and industry veterans and HNIs Nivedan Sahay and Neeraj Aggarwala.
The fresh capital will be utilised to bolster its business growth by diversifying its loan book and integrating breakthrough technology into its financial products and services.
Uber commits Rs 100 Cr towards driver welfare initiatives amid pandemic
Ride-hailing platformsaid it has undertaken various activities supporting driver-partners and their families to weather the impact of COVID-19 with a commitment of Rs 100 crore towards these programmes.
Driver-partners across moto, auto, and car have benefitted from initiatives like Uber Care Driver fund, COVID-19 financial assistance, vaccination compensation for drivers, safety kit distribution, free online doctor consultation, and microloans, Uber said in a statement.