Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 22, 2021)

Bengaluru-based diabetes care startup ﻿OneCare﻿ on Monday raised ~$1 million in a pre-seed investment round led by Multiply Ventures and Better Capital.

The startup plans to utilise the fund for product development along with clinic partnerships, and to strengthen its workforce across teams like tech, clinical solutions, marketing, and operations.

Delhi-based D2C brand - ﻿Sleepy Owl Coffee﻿, on Monday has raised growth capital of $6.5 million in Series A round. The latest round was led by existing investor Rukam Capital, followed by existing investor DSG Consumer Partners with Dexter Capital being the exclusive financial advisor on this deal.

Ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement, One 97 Communications, which operates ﻿Paytm﻿ , announced an increase of 107 percent year-on-year in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The GMV stood at Rs 1,95,600 crore for the quarter ending September 2021, as compared to Rs 94,700 crore for the quarter ending September 2020.