Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 25, 2021)

Used car marketplace ﻿Spinny﻿ has raised Rs 1,849.45 crore ($248 million approximately) from returning and new investors as part of its Series E round, according to filings made with the Registrar of Companies. The Gurugram-based startup, now valued at $1.7 billion, has now become the 39th unicorn.

The round was co-led by Abu Dhabi Growth Fund and returning investor, Tiger Global, which invested nearly Rs 740 crore each in the round. Other investors in the round include Avenir Growth and Arena Holdings, which invested Rs 185 crore each.

Fantasy sport unicorn Dream Sports, the leading sports tech company with brands such as Dream 11, Dream Capital, FanCode, DreamSetGo, Dream Game Studios, and DreamPay in its portfolio, has announced the completion of an investment of $840 million. At $8 billion valuation, the latest funding round is led by Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital, Redbird Capital and Tiger Global. Existing investors like TPG and Footpath Ventures also participated in the latest funding round, bringing Dream Sports closer to decacorn valuations.