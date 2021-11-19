Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 19, 2021)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers, but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

Ecommerce giant ﻿Flipkart﻿ has acquired majority stake in ﻿SastaSundar﻿ Marketplace, which owns and operates an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform, for an undisclosed value. This also marks its entry into the healthcare sector with the launch of Flipkart Health+ brand.

Following this acquisition, Flipkart Health+ will begin with e-pharmacy and will add new healthcare services such as e-diagnostics and e-consultation over time.

Bengaluru-based wellness platform ﻿Mindhouse﻿has announced it has raised a seed capital of $6 million led by Binny Bansal. Other investors who participated in the round include General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut, and the founders - Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah.

The angels participating in the round include Rohit MA of Cloudnine, Ritesh Malik of Innov8, and Karan Singh and Sri Rajan of Bain & Co.

﻿10Club﻿, a Bengaluru-based e-commerce roll-up player, on Friday announced the acquisition of three lawn and garden brands — Kraftseeds, Gate Garden and Kriti Kalash. The brands specialise in seeds, soil, flower bulbs, manure, planters, tools and every other kind of equipment a consumer might need for their home gardening needs.