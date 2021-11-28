Tata 1mg eyes the e-pharmacy crown

Tata Digital’s majority stake acquisition in 1mg, one of the most-watched deals in the online healthcare industry in the past 18 months, brought the conglomerate into the fast-moving digital wellness ecosystem of India.

Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the digital healthcare platform 1mg, believes a close partnership with the Tata brand will provide much-needed firepower to propel its ambitions.

Agarwal was speaking at a panel discussion at the Ascent eConclave on Friday.

Gurugram-headquartered 1mg needs all the ammunition it can get to accelerate its business in the booming healthcare space. Other major deals that have taken place in the ecosystem include Reliance Retail’s acquisition of a majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 crore in August 2020 and online pharmacy Pharmeasy buying Medlife in May 2021, and diagnostic chain Thyrocare a month later.

Gaurav believes that online healthcare has room for at least three players, especially because 97 percent of the pharmacy industry is still offline. The future is omnichannel, he asserts, adding that Pharmeasy and Tata 1mg are currently leading the pack.

Editor’s Pick: A perfect storm for India’s startup ecosystem

The inbound capital into India's unicorns will propel startups, drive jobs, transform business, and create impact for the country, said Nandan Nilekani, Non-executive Chairman of Infosys.

India has more than 70 unicorn companies, 40 of which got the coveted status in the past 11 months, he noted in the Ascent eConclave 2021 keynote on Friday.

Nilekani said the COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical issues between US and China has made India a bright spot in the digital story. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Teaching coding in regional languages

A recent report by the education ministry revealed that about half of India’s students study in Hindi-medium schools. However, most coding courses are available in the English language.

Jaipur-based ﻿Tinkerly﻿ set out to solve this problem by providing online coding courses to students from smaller towns in their preferred language. Read more.

Caesar Sengupta, Co-founder, Arbo Works

“We believe the future of finance is technology — technology that is relentlessly intuitive and borders on magical. ”

— Caesar Sengupta, Co-founder, Arbo Works

