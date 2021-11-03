TDS payments, not so tedious anymore. Find out why

Amongst a plethora of compliances that Indian startups have to deal with, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is undoubtedly one of the most tedious. On average, Indian startups spend hours paying TDS each month.

Now, while managing TDS payments is a hassle for every business, it’s a whole new ballgame for first-time startup founders. When you’re just starting up, you’ve become everything from the marketing, accounting, product to the HR department overnight.

And, let’s face it - keeping a check on TDS compliances isn’t something you should be spending your time on. Here, we take you through everything you need to know about TDS and how to make your monthly TDS payments in 30 seconds, hassle-free.

TDS in a nutshell

Businesses are required to deduct a certain percentage from the total amount payable as TDS before disbursing salaries, contractor payments, vendor payments and more. These TDS rates are pre-decided by the Income Tax Department and businesses need to deposit TDS at the specified rates through TDS Challan 281, every month.

It is mandatory to collect and deposit the government by the 7th of the subsequent month to avoid any penalties. The due date of depositing TDS for March is April 30. This extension is provided to accommodate the closing of the financial year. Deductors, both businesses and individuals can check the Challan 281 status online or offline either using the CIN number generated or the TAN number.

TDS categories for business payments

Some of the most common TDS categories for businesses include:

TDS on contractor payments under section 194C

TDS on professional payments under section 194J

TDS on rent payments under section 194I

TDS on e-commerce payments under section 194

Let’s say a Neelanjali Private Ltd company pays rent for their office (Rs 100,000) to the builder. Now, Neelanjali is required to deduct TDS of Rs 10,000 (10%) and deposit it to the government via TDS Challan 281 after making a net payment of Rs 90,000 to the builder.

Penalties for late TDS payments

Missing a TDS payment deadline and delay in filing TDS returns lead to penalties in the form of an additional interest payment. The rate of this interest payment varies according to the form of delays –

Delay in TDS deduction – 1 percent of the TDS per month or part thereof

Delay in depositing the deducted TDS – 1.5 percent of the TDS per month or part thereof

Delay in TDS return filing – Rs 200/day subject to a maximum of the actual TDS amount. Moreover, if the delay is for a year and above, the penalty might range between Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Hence, it’s crucial for startups to pay TDS on time and avoid hefty penalties.

If you’re a small business owner managing finances without a finance team, you’d be familiar with spending hours calculating TDS manually. If not, chances are you’d hire a chartered accountant to do the job for you, which again delays the process as you’d have to approve every payment.

This struggle not only robs off valuable time from a founder's schedule but also adds to the frustration and unavoidable overheads for businesses.

Instant TDS payments by RazorpayX

With the TDS payment deadline just around the corner, RazorpayX has introduced an Instant TDS Payment tool used by 1,000+ businesses and finance and accounting professionals to make their monthly TDS payments.

“RazorpayX TDS Payment Tool enables us to pay TDS in a few clicks, easily. Also, receiving challan instantly post-payment is a big time-saver for finance and accounting professionals who make TDS payments for their clients on a monthly basis.” says Kashmira Nirmal, Chartered Accountant, when asked about her experience paying TDS via RazorpayX.

With RazorpayX, businesses can pay TDS without signing up, in three steps and with multiple payment options, including credit card and UPI. Once the payment is done, they receive the TDS challan instantly via email.

Go ahead and experience hassle-free TDS payments.