‘Integration is the key differentiation’ – 30 quotes on digital transformation from TechSparks 2021

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our recent articles. Share these gems and insights from the TechSparks 2021 speakers with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

In this special collection of quotes from YourStory’s TechSparks 2021 coverage, we present insights on digital insights, integration, and innovation by successful entrepreneurs and business leaders. See our earlier quotes compilations from conference editions in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014.

Check out our profiles of the Tech50 startups of 2021, and Tech30 startups over the years: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011.

One of the most important things for a business today is to have a strong digital capability. From selling to interacting, after-sales support, everything has a digital-first experience. - Roopa Jayaraman, Odessa

It's almost like there is a discovery going on in the world of data, much like the geographic discovery a few centuries ago. We are at a historical moment in the evolution of technology. - Ravi Chhabria, NetApp India

Automation of various platforms such as collaboration platforms, payments platforms, service platforms all need to come in together like a connected service. - Amrish Kumar Jain, Tally Solutions

Email is not built to meet the demands of modern enterprises. Email, about 50 years old now, is just not up to the moment. - Brian D'Souza, Slack

Interactivity matters, it's not just about creating content. It's about making the content more engaging. - Anoop Kumar Bhat, AWS India

There is no computer with AI saying what can I do to make the world a better place. - Steve Wozniak

HTML5-based games will also be on the rise… it's portable, majorly focussed on non-gamers becoming casual gamers. - Prithvi HV, Gamezop

It is the future, everybody is moving towards serverless functions or serverless architecture. - Vikas Raina, Oracle

We will see blockchain coming in to leverage upon the trust factor and reduce leakage. - SAP

Assets such as crypto need to be safe and secure, and holding them in hot and cold wallets is more advisable than holding them on an exchange. - Pranav Sharma, Woodstock Fund

NFTs right now have three levers: art, scarcity, and community. - Sai Krishna VK, Scapic

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Ensuring user protection and partner confidence are especially key in the world of crypto. - Ashish Singhal, CoinSwitch Kuber

We have to make it mandatory for companies to make disclosure on cyber attacks and this will help reduce the potential threats. - Jaya Baloo, Avast

How secure your data is paramount of all innovations. More and more data is being generated by both banks and fintechs. - Arun Tikoo, ﻿Cashfree Payments

With almost a 350 percent increase in breaches caused by things like brute force attacks, password breaches, managers accidentally leaking data, there is no doubt that cybersecurity gets centre stage attention from BFSI organisations. - Rohit Midha, Lenovo

Application security must be viewed as the oxygen ventilator for your business to continue breathing in a worry-free manner. - Venkatesh Sundar, Indusface

Sometimes, developers use ‘band-aids’ to address the gaps in relational databases, but that is not enough. - Mohit Bhargava, MongoDB

E-grocery is severely under penetrated in India accounting for less than one percent of India’s overall retail. - Shan Kadavil, FreshToHome

Earlier, for SMBs, coming online was a thought flickering between ‘Should I?’ or ‘Should I not?’ But after the pandemic, it became ‘I have to’. - Nikhil Arora, GoDaddy India

A D2C play requires complete control of end-to-end consumer data. When brands start selling largely on online marketplaces, they don't have that complete information. - Bhavna Suresh, 10Club

D2C brands leverage data and insights better than their traditional peers and these insights help them in doing better in product innovation. - Sakshi Chopra, Sequoia India

Adoption of digital payments and online buying are a norm now in Indonesia. - Krishnan Menon, BukuKas

Use the data insights correctly. Just don’t think of payment as transaction processing. - Manas Mishra, PayU India

The ability to understand data very deeply is very important… That’s why cloud and game analytics have become so important. - Vikas Gulati, Jambox Games

With significant advances in cloud computing and mobile technologies, data is no longer constrained to corporate data centres, which obviously means the enterprise perimeter has fallen. - Adam Boynton, Wandera

Disconnected systems and proprietary data formats make integration difficult and create siloed stacks, which increase data architecture complexity. - Pramod Rajagopal, Databricks

The importance of data sharing is the importance of human lives to continue to thrive and flourish. - Brandon Rowberry, Aster Healthcare

Data is definitely a huge strength and advantage to have in a digital world. The tools are available; it is about using them for the right use cases and figuring out business cases to help customers. - Enbasekar D, Medibuddy

An ML engineering task should not be performed or developed in isolation. It should be integrated with dev ops and other areas for better development. - Vipin Nair, Google

IT leaders don’t want to manage devices, platforms, and infrastructure. They want to be enablers of growth. - Daniel Fields, Lenovo

There are thousands of organisations sharing data within their ecosystem as well as sharing externally to monetise these data sets. - Sumeet Tandure, Snowflake

Integration is the key differentiation. - Sumeet Mehta, LEAD

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).