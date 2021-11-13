From trends to traction – 30 quotes on technology impacts, from TechSparks 2021

In this special collection of quotes from YourStory’s TechSparks 2021 coverage, we present insights on tech trends, assessment and transformation by successful entrepreneurs and business leaders. See our earlier quotes compilations from conference editions in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014.

Democratisation of technology is essential in any digital economy. - Puneet Chandok, AISPL

Tech gives the capability to scale without exponentially increasing your cost. It also gives you a reach on the discoverability of your business. - Manish Bhatia, Lendingkart

Technology is an amazing enabler, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning that help in understanding the business deeper. - Gurjodhpal Singh, Tide IN

Tech adoption is going to pick up, and we need to look at upskilling and advancing our workers. - Sandeepa Kasala Samuel, GoodWorker

When we work on a big scale, technology assists us in bringing about reliability, confidence, and consistency in whatever we are doing for the citizens. - Durga Shanker Mishra, MHUA, Government of India

Technology can never create empathy, so it’s up to us, the people, to ensure that empathy becomes a part of the culture. - Swati Rustagi, Amazon India

Tech is touching our lives magnanimously and the role of the CTO has taken a huge amount of change due to this. - Roopa Kumar, Purple Quarter

Technology at every step of the supply chain—from warehouse to last-mile delivery—will help cut down additional costs that brands have to incur to make unit-economics viable. - Kapil Makhija, Unicommerce

Developments in quantum computing can enhance computing power and the capabilities of blockchain as a technology. - Neeeraj Khandelwal, CoinDCX

When we think about technology and when we think about the future, we also think about how we can reduce manual or human interventions towards this entire lifecycle when it comes to software engineering. - Kaushik Mukherjee, Udaan

If you look at the last two years, all kinds of technology ventures have picked up simply based on the fact that people have begun to use their mobile in a different way and much more business-oriented way. - Anuradha Ramachandran, Flourish Venture

Fundamentally, the internet is being reshaped and also the way the communities form. And the way they’re incentivised is also changing with both cultural and technology shifts. - Ryan Hoover, Weekend Fund

Data, digital tools, and technology will hopefully help this [MSME] sector to scale faster. - Prakash Jaiswal, HSBC

Technology has minimised a lot of human intervention and helps us focus mainly on pinpointing and solving the problems in the journey of a patient. - Gaurav Bagga, Pristyn Care

Biotech and the IT industry are combining to advance predictive and preventive healthcare. Communications, robotics, and fueltech are coming together to advance space exploration. - Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry

Digitisation of businesses has gone up manifold. There is now less innovation on the technology side and more innovation on the adoption of technology. - Ramakant Sharma, Livspace

Electrification is a disruptive innovation. - Kishore Jayaraman, Rolls Royce

One needs to design and work with STEM programmes that complement the school curriculum so that the student does not have two different worlds to look at. - Pratima Harite, Lenovo

It's indeed the start of the fourth industrial revolution with 5G at the front. Every large industry can set up its own private 5G network. - Ramasubramanian Radhakrishnan, Verizon India

If you look at the way things are changing, every five years has been a generation. - Dr A Velumani, Thyrocare

