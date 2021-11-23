Unicommerce plans international expansion

Good Morning,

Ecommerce-focused supply chain software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Unicommerce processes 20 percent of India’s ecommerce volumes.

Now, the company has decided to invest $5 million towards strengthening international operations and further expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Unicommerce will invest in the areas of product enhancement, setting up local offices, sales, and marketing along with hiring local talent in these regions.

The company has already acquired over 25 new clients in Middle East and Southeast Asia such as Dubai, KSA, Kuwait, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, etc.

In a conversation with YourStory, Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce, talks about the supply chain SaaS platform’s expansion and product development plans.

"With more international markets, we will be adding many more international ecommerce companies, logistics providers, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale (POS), making it simpler for companies to sell across the globe," he said.

The Interview

In a fireside chat with YourStory, Esha Tiwary, General Manager of Entrepreneur First India, talks about how the programme helps aspiring entrepreneurs find the right co-founder and scale their ideas from scratch.

She goes on to talk about EF's pioneered model of talent investing that supports ambitious and talented individuals to maximise their impact and accelerate their entrepreneurial journey.

Editor’s Pick: How Cello Group survived COVID-19

For Cello Group, known for manufacturing and selling a diverse range of products from glassware to kitchen appliances, the pandemic brought uncertainties associated with business cycles as the company majorly operated offline.

Gaurav Rathod, a fourth-generation entrepreneur and Director at Cello Group, decodes how churning out new products, growing horizontally, and focusing on the needs of the customers helped it survive COVID-19. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Digitising medical stores

With around 93 percent pharma retailing in India unorganised, offline pharmacies face issues such as fewer discounts, unavailability of medicines, and longer waiting time.

Mumbai-based pharma-tech startup Easocare aims to address these need gaps through its SaaS offerings and by allowing a retail pharmacy to start its website. Read more.

News & Updates

Naukri.com's parent ﻿Info Edge﻿ announced investing Rs 374 crore across six wholly-owned subsidiaries to fuel growth. The company has invested Rs 20 crore in Allcheckdeals, which provides brokerage services for the real estate sector.

One 97 Communications, which operates ﻿Paytm﻿, announced an increase of 107 percent year-on-year in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The GMV stood at Rs 1,95,600 crore for the quarter ending September 2021.

Social gaming platform ﻿WinZO﻿ has partnered with ﻿Kalaari Capital﻿ to launch an investment initiative — Gaming Lab — to encourage and support the gaming ecosystem in the country.

“There is tremendous opportunity all across. New industries such as financial services, hospitality and even education are seeing the adoption of SaaS platforms.”

— Harshjit Sethi, MD, Sequoia Capital

