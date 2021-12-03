The cloud lays the foundation for next-generation applications and business processes. It is a transformative force and common denominator giving rise to digital technology trends such as mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and analytics, known for disrupting business models.

The cloud delivers what businesses require to make a digital transformation leading to high flexibility, on-demand access from anywhere and anytime, immediate availability of advanced software without the associated hardware, and delivering simplicity.

With this thought, Dassault Systèmes has placed the cloud at the heart of their business strategy. Having worked as a sustainable innovation leader, the French software company caters to 11 industries and 61 segments, providing virtual worlds that allow clients to create innovative experiences for their own customers.

A science-based company providing solutions for innovation some of the industries include Aerospace and Defense, Transportation and Mobility, Industrial Equipment, Business Services, Construction, Cities, and Territories, Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail, Energy and Materials, High-Tech, Home and Lifestyle, Life Sciences and Healthcare and Marine and Offshore

What is the 3DEXPERIENCE platform?

Dassault Systèmes’ cloud offering, 3DEXPERIENCE platform on cloud, is a major game- changer for business and innovation. Accumulating all aspects of a business in a single platform to increase collaboration, improve execution, and accelerate innovation, 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud helps businesses develop and launch new products from start to finish. The SaaS-based solutions provide companies with industry-leading solutions that are needed to bring their ideas to reality, including design and engineering, manufacturing and production, simulation, governance, and collaboration.

To delve deeper into the context, here are the top five reasons why customers should opt for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud:

Boosting collaboration

Improving productivity

Expanding the creative possibilities

Reducing total cost of ownership

Improving security and reliability

Dassault Systèmes brings the first-of-its-kind 3DEXPERIENCE Cloud Summit, to be held on December 9, 2021. The event enhances how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud accelerates time-to-market, increases agility, and gives businesses an edge in competitive markets. Senior delegates from the government, customers, partners, and leadership team from Dassault Systèmes will share their perspectives on cloud and implications to business, academia, and startups.

What- 3DEXPERIENCE CLOUD SUMMIT, INDIA

When- December 9, 2021, 10:00 AM

Mode- Virtual event

REGISTER NOW

What to expect?

Informative session on Evolution of Cloud in India and how it could be a game changer for Indian startups to harness engineering application on cloud and develop indigenous technology, from Mr. Sampath Kumar Venkataswamy of IDC

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

One cloud platform, endless possibilities- Experience live demonstration of CLOUD in action - Deep dive into various use cases of 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud, including simulation, design, and project management on the cloud.

Impactful customer stories- Listen to insightful success stories of customers on how they are using 3DEXPERIENCE platform on cloud to accelerate time to market. Sessions from EV manufactures like QEV and EBOLT, Farm Machinery Beri Udyog and others

Focus on workforce and startups- Delve deeper into implications of adopting the cloud for workforce of the future and startups.

Join in for the virtual summit to get deeper insights into how you can break free of IT constraints, accumulating several aspects of your business on a single cloud-based platform to increase collaboration, improve execution, and accelerate innovation.