Art for a cause: why these three artists raised funds through an exhibition for an orphanage

Hosted at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru, the Kala Alankar exhibition featured the paintings of three artists in a fundraising drive for the Vatsalyapuram Orphanage. See also our compilations of Top Quotes on Art from 2021 and 2020.

“To our best capacity, we all need to help the underprivileged in society. From the exhibition sales proceeds, 25 percent will go to children to continue their education and explore their hidden talents,” artist-curator Mamta Bora explains, in a chat with YourStory.

“The idea is to spread messages like peace of mind, non-violence, being cheerful, and helping others,” she adds. The exhibition features a range of themes, techniques, and styles, on surfaces like paper, canvas, board, and scrolls.

Mamta Bora

Meaning of art

“Art is a medium of expressing emotions of ourselves and our surroundings. Art is a creation of our thoughts. It is a way of giving back to society what we have achieved,” Bengaluru-based artist Ritu Sondh explains.

Art teaches us to be patient, humble, calm, creative, and meditative. “Through art, we can teach people all these positive traits which contribute to build a healthy society,” she adds. Art brings satisfaction and peace of mind in an increasingly busy society.

Ritu’s artworks mainly feature nature and folk culture, in oil, acrylic and pen. “My new passion is mandala art, which is also an old form,” she describes.

Ritu Sondh

For exhibiting artist Deepika Bhansali Jain, art is a source of happiness, satisfaction and calmness. “Art channelises my thoughts in a constructive way, and audience appreciation gives me a feeling of accomplishment,” she says.

“Art is my healer, my saviour in times of distress and frustration, my stress reliever. My art helps me build my identity in social circles. It gives me an opportunity to connect many others with art, thereby helping them manage their stress as well,” Deepika enthuses.

“I try to create artworks which are easy to understand by a common person, which looks good, and are affordable to a larger segment of society,” she adds.

Deepika fuses mandala art with abstract forms. “I experimented with expressionism and semi-realistic works. I explored mandala with alcohol inks on canvas,” she describes. She displayed rural Rajasthani-themed artworks at the exhibition, as well as fluid abstracts and pichwai painting.

Deepika Bhansali Jain

Art appreciation

Deepika calls for more art appreciation in society through accessible and affordable platforms, and for art to be seen as not just prized possessions for elite classes. More corporate support is needed, along with encouragement for emerging artists.

“Artist exploitation should be checked and stopped. Media needs to play a more supportive role for artists. Audiences should respect the effort of artists and not try to bargain,” she advises.

“Artists need audience encouragement and support in their journey. Believe in our art and give us the chance to adorn your spaces with our original art,” she urges.

Art plays an important role in creating awareness about peace, safety for women, and respect for nature. “Such work will attract appreciation from society, and support from government and private platforms,” Mamta adds.

Ritu calls for more art appreciation in society through public exposure, exhibitions, newsletters, and media coverage. “This will help people understand art and the hard work done by the artist,” she suggests.

“The audience can do wonders for the artists. Visiting their exhibitions motivates them to do work more. Many folk arts have gained more popularity only because of good audiences,” she affirms.

Journey to success

Mamta explains that success for her comes from getting appreciation, suggestions and critiques from renowned artists. “Doing our best is the main driver for success, while awards and honours also help,” she says. Her artworks are priced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.

Success for Deepika comes from the satisfaction and happiness of performing art. “When someone, known or unknown, identifies me with my art, that's success for me,” she adds.

Awards, recognition, appreciation, and being able to help others are forms of success as well. “Basically, my very existence in the field of art as an artist is success,” Deepika enthuses. Her artworks are priced in an affordable range for the broader public, from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

Success comes via artistic satisfaction with expressions, emotions, monetary aspects, and social impact, according to Ritu. “What artists receives from society, they give back,” she affirms.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues for your creative core?

