Inside Capillary’s pivot before IPO

Riding the wave of SaaS companies like ﻿Freshworks﻿ filing for IPO, cloud-based loyalty CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and ecommerce platform provider, Capillary Technologies, is preparing to get listed on the Indian public markets.

Founded in 2008 by Aneesh Reddy, Ajay Modani, and Krishna Mehra, the company's core offering is loyalty CRM stack, which it has expanded to new verticals beyond retail — becoming a horizontal player.

However, with the impending IPO, Capillary had to change its focus as retail’s share in the company’s revenues has shrunk from nearly 90 percent in 2019 to 65 percent now. New verticals, primarily oil and gas, conglomerates and consumer goods companies have grown their share to nearly 35 percent of the company’s revenues. Capillary has also signed out customers in the travel and hospitality and the airline space.

“We took the decision in January-March quarter of 2019 and our new business lines have been stable despite COVID-19,” Aneesh, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿Capillary﻿, tells YourStory.

Capillary now works with over 400 enterprises including brands such as PUMA, Levi’s, Domino’s, HP, Bata as well as others from food and beverage, hypermarkets, fashion and apparel, hospitality, fuel retail, FMCG and consumer durables. Read more.

The Interview

MSMEs are working towards unlocking their digital ambitions, and it’s important for established brands to share their insights to help them grow better.

﻿Wakefit﻿'s Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Google India's Bhaskar Ramesh, Smytten CEO Swagat Sarangi, and SME and Startup Business Head at ﻿Razorpay﻿ Vedanarayanan Vedantham in a panel hosted by ﻿Zinnov﻿'s Praveen Bhadada discuss how upcoming brands in India can be digitalised.

Editor’s Pick: Buidlers Tribe

In the last two years, blockchain, crypto, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become hot topics of discussion as the world finds itself in the midst of a digital boom.

Raghu Mohan and Pareen Lathia believe that with the Web 3.0 and blockchain market growing rapidly, there is a need for equipping innovators with the skills and network to turn their innovations into a company. This led them to start blockchain startup incubator Buidlers Tribe. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Democratising financial inclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns became a powerful booster of digital financial services, leading to the creation of a substantial number of new accounts worldwide.

This led Jake Seltzer to team up with Kunal Karani to start ﻿﻿Finance Blocks﻿﻿ – a Los Angeles based, blockchain-powered fintech platform that aims to promote financial inclusion of the unbanked. Read more.

News & Updates

Online learning platform ﻿Unacademy﻿ is focused on aggressively building its presence across new categories and exploring international expansion in the next few years, Co-founder Roman Saini said.

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is working on developing fast chargers for e-vehicles, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said. The Pune-based autonomous institution has already developed a prototype of the product.

Asserting that a lot of speculation is taking place on cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said these speculations are not "healthy at all". Her comments come against the backdrop of the government preparing to come out with legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies.

India is developing indigenous anti-drone technology to thwart the growing threat from these devices on the country's borders and it will soon be made available to the security forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari Capital [Image Credit: Kalaari Capital]

“Founders are the shapers of our tomorrow.”

— Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital

