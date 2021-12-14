With love from Creators Inc.

Good Morning,

We have <3 their Instagram stories, smashed the like button on YouTube, tested their lifehacks, written about them (and maybe even imagined what it's like to be popular on social media channels!). Now, we celebrate their journeys at YourStory’s Creators Inc. Conference.

At the two-day hybrid event, January 14-15, 2022, YourStory’s Creators Inc. Conference will spotlight content creators from across industries and geographies as they rewrite the very definitions of entrepreneurship, entertainment, experience, and education and fuel the growth of the global creator economy, which is now estimated to be worth over $100 billion.

The conference will also include a list of Top 100 Creators, across industries and platforms, emerging creators awards ceremony, networking hubs and lounges to connect with fellow creators, attendees, brands, investors, marketing representatives, and startups, and masterclasses and workshops to deliver clear learning outcomes and more. Phew!!

The Interview

The strong stock market run is drawing in a lot of investors towards mutual funds. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, assets under management of the Indian mutual funds industry stood at Rs 36.74 trillion on September 13, 2021.

In a conversation with YourStory, Chandresh Nigam, CEO, Axis Mutual Fund says multi-cap mutual funds like Axis Multi-Cap Fund are a ‘one-stop-shop’ for investors that ensure reasonable exposure to all market segments for investors,

Editor’s Pick: Venture Debt

While venture capital has garnered attention in the growth of the country’s startup industry, a relatively lesser-known financing, that of venture debt, took time to find takers in growth-stage startups. However, today early-stage startups aren’t shying away from securing venture debt as equity becomes precious. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Metaverse for runners

As a runner and an athlete, Sunny Makroo believes running comes naturally to human beings, unlike some other fitness activities such as strength training, pilates, yoga or spinning.

This led him to start ﻿Zippy﻿, a YourStory Tech50 startup, that is building a metaverse for runners. It combines the principles of gametech and deeptech to offer users a running experience that is as immersive as playing a console game. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Urban Company﻿ has recorded a 33 percent jump in firm valuation to $2.8 billion in the employee stock sale programme concluded recently, the company said. The company concluded the sale of ESOPs worth $7.3 million (Rs 54.6 crore) that were allocated to 770 employees.

﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿ (previously called My Glamm) has acquired Miss Malini Entertainment. While the terms of the deal are undisclosed, Mumbai-based Miss Malini Entertainment will continue to function independently while bringing its expertise to ﻿ The Good Glamm Group ﻿ .

Online grocery delivery platform ﻿Grofers﻿ has rebranded itself as Blinkit to focus on its pivot to quick commerce. In a blog, ﻿ Grofers ﻿ ' CEO and Co-founder Albinder Dhindsa said the new name suggests that deliveries will take place in the blink of an eye.

Digital payments major ﻿PhonePe﻿ said offline merchant transactions on its platform had shown 200 percent growth since last year, and it processed over a billion P2M (peer to merchant) transactions in the month of November.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful.

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021

