A pinch of automation and a dash of CX: tech trends to shape the restaurant industry in 2022
false
true
Good Morning,
Restaurants might not be the first thing to come to mind when talking about hotbeds of innovation. However, the pressure cooker-like situation that COVID-19 created has forced the restaurant industry to invest in emerging technologies to survive pandemic-related curbs.
According to a report by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the restaurant industry reported a 53 percent decline in business in FY21 with the market size shrinking to Rs 2 trillion from Rs 4.2 trillion in FY20 due to the pandemic.
From drive-through restaurants to QSR to contactless menus and better customer experience, YourStory has identified key trends that will likely shape the industry in 2022.
And, although, we are still far from getting food completely prepared by robots, the pandemic has pushed some restaurants to experiment with introducing automation in the cooking process. Read more.
The Interview
In an interaction with YourStory, Vignesh Subrahmaniam, Principal Data Scientist, Intuit India and Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, delve into the factors driving the use of machine learning in India and leading companies to leverage the technology for business growth.
Editor’s Pick: Amanda Sodhi
Twelve months. 10 cities. One suitcase. And, a search for home/belonging. As part of her project, Twelve Steps To Home, singer-songwriter-filmmaker Amanda Sodhi lived out a suitcase throughout 2021. In an interview with HerStory, Amanda talks about why she chose to travel amid the pandemic and shares travel tips for solo women travellers. Read more.
Startup Spotlight
Helping businesses become more efficient
Ayush Jain and his friends found that nearly 85 percent of the people who bought an automobile, or anything else that comes with a user’s manual did not actually bother reading it.
So, he teamed up with Sahil Narain to start Xane AI in 2017. A YourStory Tech50 startup, Read more.uses AI, computer vision, and NLP to help organisations create personalised user experiences.
Illustration courtesy: YS Design
Startup Spotlight
AI-driven investment advisory service
Before you go, stay inspired with…
Anuradha Ramachandran
I would advise women to challenge things in a room. Call attention to yourself; if people are not paying attention to you, call it out. An entrepreneur has to call out!
– Anuradha Ramachandran, Investments Director, Flourish Ventures, India
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!