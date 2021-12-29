CXO Diaries episode 3: How app modernisation is nurturing digital growth

The application modernisation services market size is estimated to grow from $11.4 billion in 2020 to $24.8 billion by 2025. In 2022 and beyond, CIOs and other business leaders will need to approach application modernisation with a mindset of reimagining it from the ground up, with a focus on better security, faster speed, and consolidated systems. But several myths are floating around cost, UI, and customer experience.

To break those and delve into the wonderful benefits it offers to make your application ‘new’ again, join us at the third episode of CXO Diaries, hosted by NxtGen and VMware in association with YourStory. The series brings together top decision-makers from growth-stage companies and large enterprises in India who are building sustainable work cultures and scaling their companies.

The episode will delve into app modernisation and how it's supercharging digital innovation and growth.

To share valuable insights, the episode will feature global industry leaders such as Puneet Gupta, CTO of HomeLane; Sanjay Netrabile, CTO of Pepperfry; Utsav Malhotra, COO at Noise; Rajesh Dangi, Chief Digital Officer of NxtGen; and will be moderated by Manasi Phadnis, Senior Anchor, YourStory.

You will get valuable insights on the following topics:

1. The right time and right questions to consider for the application modernisation journey

2. Debunking myths around cost, performance, and security

3. How to train employees to be future-ready

4. How NxtGen helps startups migrate their applications infrastructure to the cloud securely, affordably, and at scale

5. The future of application modernisation in India and globally

The use of the cloud has opened doors to a plethora of possibilities and if you decide to stick with legacy applications, your existing developers and IT team may move on to greener pastures. After all, no one wants to stay with a dying technology.

If you're in two minds on whether to go down the application modernisation road, don't miss out on CXO Diaries episode 3.