Heartwarming stories about resilience

From multi-tasking house chores, adjusting to the new normal of an unforeseeable work-from-home scenario, homeschooling children, and handling diverse projects – women have had to deal with several changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As always, HerStory has been bringing to its readers the journeys of women who have faced challenges and have become an inspiration for others.

We have now compiled a list of 10 stories of women who won our readers’ hearts in 2021.

The list features Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first truck driver, and Captain Aarohi Pandit, the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean solo in a light sports aircraft. Read more.

The Interview: Influencers Inc

Standup comedian Amit Tandon has made a niche in the creator's space with his clean comedy approach. In this episode of Influencers Inc by YourStory, Amit talks about his journey in the content world as he shares his insights on the growing influencers market.

Editor’s Pick: Best of The Turning Point 2021

YourStory’s The Turning Point is a weekly sequence that was started in August 2019, where we bring you stories about those who dared to take that first step. For many startup founders, the path to entrepreneurship hasn’t been easy, but resilience and perseverance have helped them realise their dreams. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Helping manage space traffic

﻿Digantara﻿, a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) spacetech startup, focusses on space surveillance and space situational awareness (SSA), i.e. keeping track of objects in the orbit and predicting where they will be at any given time. It aims to solve problems related to space debris and eliminate the risk of collisions. Read more.

News & Updates

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has launched The Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with NFT marketplace Colexion, becoming the latest celebrity to tap the NFT (non-fungible token) trend.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for greater focus on nurturing entrepreneurship in Tier I and II cities while suggesting successful startups to engage with the youth to inculcate entrepreneurial spirit.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

A certain amount of vulnerability is always especially crucial for all leaders, but particularly during a pandemic - to be kind to yourself and your team.

- Wendy Johnstone, Zendesk

