India’s invasion in tech America

Good Morning,

Parag Agrawal is the latest Indian-origin person to head a major tech company after he replaced Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Twitter.

The spotlight is back on India as a hub for global engineering talent, as was evident in a Twitter exchange between Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Patrick Collison, CEO of Stripe, when the former observed that the US "benefits greatly" from Indian tech talent who're working in the US.

But India's contribution to global engineering has been subliminal, as YourStory explored and found. It is spread across various parts of the world's fastest-growing software product companies.

The straightforward benefit for technology companies in the US is the access to product engineers, who have grown in India's unicorns (﻿Flipkart﻿, ﻿Ola﻿), and in the development centres of mature technology companies, like Microsoft, Google and Amazon, in the past decade.

"The talent shortage in global companies' home markets is driving the demand for India, as the companies race to accelerate their go-to-market," says Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR.

Click here to read more.

The Interview

Over the years, education has become extremely expensive and inefficient. This is why solving or disrupting education is the need of the hour and has led to the emergence of edtech giants like ﻿Unacademy﻿.

In a conversation with YourStory, Gaurav Munjal, CEO and Co-founder of Unacademy, talks about how teachers on the platform have more skin in the edtech space, and what areas the unicorn will target next.

Editor’s Pick: FloBiz

When Rahul Raj was mapping India's fintech landscape, he realised that the MSME sector had practically no tech adoption and was in dire need of solutions.

This led to launching ﻿FloBiz﻿ in 2019. The Bengaluru-based neobank is building billing, accounting, and several other solutions for the sector. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Focusing on men’s grooming essentials

Until a few years ago, there weren’t too many options in the market for male grooming products, with most products catering to men coming from generic brands.

Witnessing this gaping hole in the market, Dr Parvesh Bareja, Hitesh Dhingra, and Bhisham Bhateja decided to launch ﻿The Man Company﻿ in 2015. The brand claims to be India's first 'men’s only' premium grooming essentials startup. Read more.

YS Design team

Startup Spotlight

Matching companies with PR agencies

Many early-stage startups and small businesses find it difficult to handle digital marketing activities, public relations (PR), market research, branding, media planning, lead generation, and HR needs.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

With an aim to democratise B2B service procurement, Gurugram-based ﻿﻿GroCurv﻿, which is among YourStory's Tech50 2021 list of most promising early stage startups, stepped in to bridge this gap using tech and change the way high value services are bought and sold. Read more.

Download the YourStory Tech50 report here.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Where we are is a leapfrog moment for India’s startup ecosystem and that acknowledgement is seeping into the practices of VCs as well.”

— Farid Ahsan, Co-founder and COO, ShareChat

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!