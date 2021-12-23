2021: A lookback

Good Morning,

For the Indian startup ecosystem, 2021 was the year of unicorns, with 42 startups crossing the billion-dollar valuation mark, more than the cumulative number of 33 unicorns we had from 2011 to 2020.

The number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) also rose — with 229 deals this year until November 14, as compared to 86 for the whole of 2020, found YourStory Research. This amounted to an M&A value of $10.3 billion, a sharp increase from the $1.3 billion in 2020.

This year has also been spectacular for initial public offerings (IPOs), with Rs 1.10 lakh crore ($14.88 billion) raised over 52 issues until end-November. Among these, a sizable number of Indian tech startups were also seen hitting the public market.

Starting with ﻿Zomato﻿﻿, the list includes top startup unicorns like ﻿﻿﻿CarDekho﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿PolicyBazaar﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿Nykaa﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿Paytm﻿﻿﻿, ﻿MapmyIndia﻿, and ﻿﻿﻿Freshworks﻿﻿ (though listed on NASDAQ).

From Zomato becoming the first unicorn to go public to Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar becoming India's richest self-made woman, take a look at the top 10 milestones achieved by the Indian startup ecosystem in 2021.

Editor’s Pick: IPO landscape of 2022

While 2021 was a busy year for the startup ecosystem with 42 startups turning unicorns this year, the stock exchanges also saw the likes of ﻿﻿﻿Zomato﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿Nykaa﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿PolicyBazaar﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿Paytm﻿﻿, ﻿﻿Freshworks﻿﻿, ﻿﻿MapmyIndia﻿﻿, ﻿﻿Cartrade﻿﻿, ﻿﻿MedPlus﻿﻿, and ﻿﻿RateGain﻿﻿ getting listed.

With several highly anticipated IPOs hitting the stock market this year, we can look forward to a very active IPO market in 2022 as well. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A Hero in the edtech space

Amid Indian tech industry’s talent crunch, ﻿Hero Vired﻿ — an edtech venture led by Hero Group — plans to provide learners with industry-oriented skills. Despite being a rather late entrant in the country’s edtech space, Akshay Munjal is optimistic that the platform will thrive, given its re-imagination of technical education. Read more.

News & Updates

Ecommerce marketplace ﻿ ﻿ Snapdeal ﻿ ﻿ said it has appointed Himanshu Chakrawarti as President of the company, a day after it announced its plans to raise Rs 1,250 crore from the public markets.

﻿ AirProbe ﻿ , a Bengaluru-based startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for solar system inspections, was acquired by US-based intelligent aerial imaging company DroneBase for an undisclosed amount last week, according to a release.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog

“Digitisation has provided an impetus to the startup ecosystem in India.”

— Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog

