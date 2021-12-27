JioGenNext launches the Market Access Program to support the scale-up of Indian seed-stage startups

JioGenNext launches its Market Access Program (MAP’21) with 11 high potential startups. MAP focuses on providing advice and opportunities to startups on two tracks. The first track is establishing and accelerating interactions with internal stakeholders in the RIL/Jio ecosystem and the second track is to advise startups on GTM, fundraising and product-market fit, which has to do with a startup’s overall progress as a business.

Working on an annual cohort, MAP brings in startups on a rolling basis throughout the year and culminates into an annual Demo Day.

Time is precious for startups. Founders, especially those pursuing large enterprises as customers/partners, spend a tremendous amount of time navigating the ecosystem. MAP aims to optimise a founder’s time and effort to land the right opportunity at the right time, which is critical at the seed stage.

“Our role is to fine-tune their value proposition and get them the best value for their time. Once founders learn how to position themselves and get in front of the right stakeholders at the right time, they know how to land and expand,” says Amey Mashelkar, Head of JioGenNext.

MAP 2021: 11 startups and counting

Since its soft launch in June 2021, the following 11 startups have made it to MAP.

1. Aarca Research: A healthtech startup that is enabling a pre-diagnostic, non-invasive method for early detection of Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia.

2. Atom360: An AI-based mouth cancer detection smartphone app.

3. ﻿Bigthinx﻿: An AI fashion-tech company specialising in mobile body scanning, digital avatars, virtual apparel try-ons, and digital showrooms to help fashion retail organisations reduce returns, increase sales, and improve profitability.

4. ﻿Farm Infinity﻿: A digital platform for easy access to financial services for farmers and agribusinesses.

5. ﻿Farmonaut﻿: An agritech startup that is using geospatial technology to help farmers cut down on the investment on farm inputs, and enable them to increase the yield.

6. iBoson: A healthtech startup that aims to democratise augmented reality with a proprietary AR engine and no-code platforms. It is specialised in providing 3D visualisation of medical file formats such as DICOM, NIFTI, etc for doctors to refer for surgeries and patients to maintain health records.

7. ﻿Janitri Innovations﻿: A startup that is developing healthcare technology to improve maternal and child healthcare.

8. ﻿Navana Tech﻿: A voice SDK/API for user interface navigation and completing transactions.

9. ﻿NirogGyan﻿: A healthcare SaaS that offers easy-to-understand medical reports with simple explanations, graphs, and tips to pathology labs (B2B) across the world to build data-centric, patient-friendly organisations.

10. ﻿Vidcare Innovations﻿: A startup that has developed patented, easy-to-use diagnostic test kits for home users and point of care, with its first offerings being a TSH measurement test and saliva-based COVID-19 screening test.

11. Wakaw.live: A startup that enables D2C brand experiences through live social commerce and enterprise metaverses.

JioGenNext was recently recognised by Startup Reseau at the NEXTT Summit as one of the top five corporate innovation and corporate venture capital programs in India.

With MAP, JioGenNext aims to further strengthen its value-add to startups and build win-win partnerships in the startup ecosystem. For the 2022 cohort, JioGenNext aims to work with 50+ startups.

If you’re a startup addressing the needs of Indian consumers and large and small businesses, please send in your application to JioGenNext. It’s your gateway to tap into the India growth opportunity!

