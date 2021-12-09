[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at health and fitness startup Curefit

Earlier this week, fitness platform Curefit Healthcare Pvt Ltd (which owns and operates fitness platform Cult.fit) raised $145 million led by ﻿Zomato﻿. San Francisco headquartered South Park Commons Opportunities Fund II, Temasek, and Accel also participated.

As per filings, Zomato has divested sports facilities platform Fitso to Curefit after saying during its recent quarterly earnings that it will be selling Fitso to Curefit for $50 million, apart from investing an additional $50 million in the company.

With the Curefit investment, Zomato acquired a 6.38 percent stake in the company. Senior executives at IIFL Wealth, Paras Sanghvi and Apurva Doshi also participated in the round as well as Curefit Co-founder Mukesh Bansal.

With this round, Curefit was valued at nearly $1.5 billion, according to the regulatory documents.

Fresh from its new funding round, Curefit is hiring across roles. If you'd like to be a part of Curefit's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Communication Lead

Location: Bengaluru

Experience: 7-10 years

In this role, the individual will be responsible for developing media plans to showcase company objectives and achievements, and establish Cure.fit as a thought leader in tech, fitness and health, establishing Cure.fit as a top employer brand using channels like PR, Linkedin, etc, drafting key communication pieces for customer communication to minimise tickets, and more.

For more information, click here.

Content and Operations Strategist

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-5 years

As the Content and Operations Strategist, the candidate will build a short-term and long-term strategy for Content Ops for Cult.live, conceptualise content initiatives and design experiments to create unique value proposition for existing and potential members, manage content projects end-to-end (for app + YouTube) through collaboration with teams across format, creative, marketing, growth, merchandising, etc.

For more information, click here.

Growth - YouTube and Content Marketing

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5-6 years

This role involves taking end-to end-ownership of Cult.fit's YouTube channel, defining and developing long term content strategy, deriving short term publishing calendar, collaborating with the internal content production team to ensure a high-volume and high-quality content pipeline is created, guiding junior team members and external agency to ensure smooth execution of day-to-day channel management tasks, etc.

For more information, click here.

Growth Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-6 years

As a growth manager, the individual will lead the growth charters of business P&L, take care of day to day business operations, conduct market and competition analysis, customer targeting and retention, boost attach rates, oversee profitability management and optimisation as well as marketing and expansion strategies.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

For more information, click here.

Category Operations

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the individual will own and manage operations for multiple marketplaces like Cult.fit Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Ajio, and others for listing products, coordinate with various partners/internal stakeholders to develop and maintain a high-quality online product catalogue and attributes, prepare and upload product catalogues and image links creation as per SKU/product, etc.

For more information, click here.