Earlier this week, ﻿Razorpay﻿raised $375 million in a Series F round led by Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV, and said it is planning to expand its B2B payments business to Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines by next year.

The startup said it will also use part of the capital it has raised to make strategic acquisitions in the next year, either on the product-capability side that can bolster its B2B payments business, or help it expand its reach in the new geographies it is planning to scale to.

Razorpay's series F round saw participation from existing investors such as Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator and GIC.

The funds will be put towards helping Razorpay become a full-stack financial solutions company, scale up the business banking suite, RazorpayX, and offer new banking solutions in 2022.

If you'd like to join the fintech unicorn on its growth journey, these openings may be for you:

Senior Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the individual will be writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code, developing and supporting software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements, coordinating cross-functionally to insure project meets business objectives and compliance standards, and more.

For more information, click here.

Associate Director - Digital Marketing

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 10 years

As the Associate Director for Digital Marketing, the selected candidate will be responsible for leading and implementing digital marketing strategy, developing and executing digital plans championing ‘digital first’ thinking, providing digital marketing strategic direction, working closely with the brand marketing and local marketing teams, identifying and reacting to current and future digital trends, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Associate - Key Accounts

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-5 years

In this role, the individual will act as the primary POC for all new Razorpay clients coming through various inbound lead sources, understand all client requirements over the phone/email and propose a suitable solution using Razorpay products and services, own and execute end to end sales for the SME market segment, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Associate - Outbound Sales

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-5 years

As a senior associate in outbound sales, the individual will own end to end sales cycle for all mid-market/high growth start-ups/future soonicorns of the country, understand all client requirements over the phone/email and propose a suitable solution using Razorpay Payment Gateway, Neo-Banking, Razorpay Capital suit etc., build, maintain and forecast a healthy sales pipeline to achieve quarterly business goals, etc.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

For more information, click here.

Product Manager II - Accounting

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-4 years

In this role, the selected candidate will define both long term strategy and quarterly roadmap to achieve product vision and create impact, oversee product conceptualization with a problem first, data-driven and test and iterate approach, collaborate with engineering and design to build products that customers love, produce high-quality product specifications and effectively prioritise and manage the scope of each product launch, and more.

For more information, click here.