[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at buy-now-pay-later fintech startup Simpl

Earlier this week, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech startup ﻿Simpl﻿ raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Valar Ventures and IA Ventures, as well as existing investors.

The startup expects to use funds from the latest round to hire talent including engineers, as well as fuel the launch of its new products and features.

The new products and features include a fraud detection platform for merchants, and a loyalty programme that merchants can extend to their regular customers. Simpl is also launching a product called "Pay-in-3" for millennials that will allow them to split their bills over three equal payments every month.

Part of the funding will also be used to expand its business and onboard new merchants to its system.

Founded in 2016 by Nitya and Chaitra Chidanand, Simpl is essentially a 'khata' for online commerce. It enables users to buy small-ticket size items on loan, and pay back later when they're able to.

Simpl works with over 7,000 companies including ﻿Zomato﻿, 1MG, Jio, Makemytrip, Bigbasket, and Crocs, among others. It has enabled 49 million transactions so far via its website.

If you'd like to be a part of Simpl's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Strategic Partnership Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-8 years

In this role, the individual will help develop partnership strategies to align with the product and business goals, source, structure, and negotiate deals with partners in pursuit of broader goals, understand partner’s strategic priorities, challenges, and internal roadmaps, communicate insights and strategic recommendations to product stakeholders, etc.

Director - Merchant Integrations

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8+ years

As the Director - Merchant Integrations, the candidate is expected to hire, manage, and scale a team of integration program managers and QAs, become a subject-matter expert in Simpl’s payments products and APIs, assist merchants to integrate with Simpl’s APIs and plugins, including answering product questions, testing and validating integrations, and troubleshooting and solving issues, and more.

Programme Manager - Merchant Integrations

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the individual will assist merchants/clients to integrate with Simpl’s APIs and plugins, act as the voice of merchants for Simpl, by providing feedback into product/engineering team, create and maintain documentation, including onboarding, integration, and troubleshooting procedures, support business development in the pre-sales phase with technical knowledge and advice, and more.

Senior Mobile Engineer

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: N/A

As a Senior Mobile Engineer, the individual will be responsible for developing new user-facing features using Android and React Native, building reusable and platform specific components, translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code, optimising components for maximum performance on Android, brainstorming with designers and product managers to come up with product features, and more.

Product Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-6 years

In this role, the candidate will build consumer understanding to generate insights, define jobs-to-be-done by the product team, create sketches, wireframes, prototypes to conduct user research and gather feedback, translate user research into jobs to be done, convert abstract product requirements into understandable story boards, etc.

