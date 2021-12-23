[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at 10-minute grocery delivery startup Zepto

Earlier this week, quick e-commerce platform ﻿Zepto﻿ raised $100 million led by Y-Combinator, taking its valuation to $570 million.

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partner, US-based Glade Brook Capital Partner, individual investor Lachy Groom, and San Fransico-based Contrary Capital also participated. So far, Zepto has raised close to $60 million across two rounds.

"The bulk of this capital will be used to expand our coverage beyond metro cities and expand our team size as quickly as possible," said Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO, Zepto.

Currently, the platform is operational in major metro cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Gurugram. The platform launched in Pune a few days ago and will enter Kolkata soon.

Founded in April 2021 by Stanford University dropouts Aadit and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto is an instant delivery app that brings groceries to users in 10 minutes or less. The co-founder claims the startup’s median delivery time is 8 minutes 47 seconds.

Currently, the firm employs 400 members and is rapidly growing the team. Here's how you can be part of Zepto's growth story:

Executive - Merchandising

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will use analytics to curate what the app looks like for each user, in various geographies around the country, take inputs from various category managers to prioritise and justify product real estate, be responsible for outlining how each property is curated, collaborate closely with marketing, product and city teams to maintain a user communications calendar, etc.

For more information, click here.

Offline Marketing Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3+ years

As the Offline Marketing Manager, the individual will plan budgets, scope out BTL activities and monitor progress for city teams, attribute app installs and sales to every activity basis thorough analysis, create robust SOPs for the city teams to ensure maximum output with minimum spillage, identify best practices through constant innovation and geo-experiments, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Frontend Developer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-7 years

As a Senior Frontend Developer, the individual will work closely with the team lead and tech leadership to lead end-to-end development, design and implement multiple large-scale mobile applications with React-Native in a high pace environment, build smooth UIs across mobile platforms, leverage native APIs for deep integrations with platforms, etc.

For more information, click here.

Director - Revenue Strategy

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will own strategy and planning for the revenue team, working directly under the SVP of revenue, as well as ensuring the business achieves its top and bottom line targets, driving actions for each category to achieve goals, owning governance for metrics across categories, collaborate closely with finance, procurement, marketing, product, and city teams to influence functions and drive business outcomes, etc.

For more information, click here.

Manager - Consumer Insights

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

As the Manager for Consumer Insights, the individual will use traditional and modern research techniques for demographic and psychographic segmentation of users, and non-users, play a key role in determining how Zepto price its products to maximise sell through rates while also maintaining margins, build a strong understanding of Zepto's product to layer funnel conversion and drop-off data with user insights, and more.

For more information, click here.