Join YourStory as we launch 500 Challenger Brands

Good Morning,

From fashion to home products and from food to wellness, D2C startups today have the potential to disrupt most of the consumer-focused industries. To enable the same, YourStory is launching “500 Challenger Brands” as part of our Brands of New India initiative.

Brands of New India aims to help India create an additional 500 D2C Brands in the next three years and enable existing brands to grow their business to $100 million from $10 million.

Today, Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, along with leaders from the D2C ecosystem, will unveil the first 100 brands through a report and help these companies scale and reach their full potential.

Join us to identify 500 D2C emerging brands of new India across categories such as beauty & personal care, fashion & accessories, toys & games, food & beverages, health, wellness & fitness among others.

Click here to register for the event.

If you're a D2C startup, apply here to get a chance to connect directly with potential investors, policymakers, other D2C founders, service providers and our over 10 million user base.

You can learn more about the initiative here.

The Interview

In this exclusive conversation with Bhavna Belani, Founder & CEO of BAGATELLA and Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, learn how Bhavana and her team convert paddy wastes to purses, thus helping in reducing the pollution caused by burning it.

Editor’s Pick: Bru Finance

Tokenisation refers to representing the value of real-world assets through digital tokens on a digital ledger or blockchain.

Founded by Ashish Anand in 2021, ﻿Bru Finance﻿ is a connecting platform for Decentralised Finance (DeFi) lending against real-world assets (commodities) for farmers. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Prioritising data privacy

Data management has become crucial in the new normal, with businesses adopting cloud services to manage workflows. Launched in 2014 by Anand Prahlad, Parablu protects data that moves out of a company’s networks into the public cloud with its data management and encryption technology — BluKrypt. Read More.

Co-founders Parablu

News & Updates

﻿ Bizongo ﻿ ﻿, the B2B (business-to-business) ecommerce startup for enterprises, has raised $110 million in a Series D funding round led by Tiger Global at a valuation of $600 million.

﻿ FRND ﻿ ﻿, a Bengaluru-based audio romance and friend discovery startup, has raised $6.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) creator KRAFTON.

Blinkit, formerly ﻿ ﻿ Grofers ﻿ ﻿, an online grocery delivery service, which is pivoting to quick commerce, is suspending deliveries in the areas that it cannot service within 10 minutes.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Rajeev Banerjee, Founder, MOJOPAQ

“Nobody is keen on vanilla products, and people are willing to pay if the product is right.”

— Rajeev Banerjee, MOJOPAQ