What wakes Karanbir Singh each day is his responsibility to take his family legacy forward

Karanbir Singh is a morning person and his goals in life are what motivate him to wake up each morning and go to work. As a third-generation entrepreneur at his family business Raja Shree Cold Storage, he loves that they are growing as a company year-on-year and that he's able to participate in this growth as a family. The company is involved in the production, processing and preservation of meat, fish, fruit vegetables, oils and fats.

Karanbir shares how Ludhiana is a great place when it comes to business acumen. "There are beautiful and peaceful places in India I would love to visit, especially in the south like Karnataka and Kerala. But the business environment in Ludhiana is one you won't get in India, let alone Punjab," he says.

A coffee lover, if he was to invite famous personalities for a cup, he would choose Warren Buffet and Elon Musk to talk to them about how to make the right investment, and the factors they keep in mind while choosing their portfolio. Other guests would be Punjabi celebrities like Ammy Virk and Diljit Dosanjh.

If given a chance to interact with the Prime Minister of India for a few minutes, he would thank him for withdrawing the farmer's bill. "Our cold storage business is linked to farmers. We help store their crop and try to give them the best prices than the market rate," he says. Karanbir would also request him to get schemes like export incentives available to exporters as these aren't reaching them currently.

Karanbir's company is a part of Growtherator Ludhiana and so far they've attended three sessions in the programme, covering topics like understanding the nuances of HR, how to address the fear of failure, and so on. "I'm hoping future classes can address the problems I'm facing in my business such as sales issues, network building, and HR management," he says.

In his free time, he reads mostly business and networking books, hits the gym, or listens to music. One subject he would love to teach in school, if given a chance, would be entrepreneurship.

For Karanbir, success is when he's able to reach the aim he has set for himself. "The most important thing is to take my family legacy forward, that's my biggest success," he says.