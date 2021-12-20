Ramneek Khurana of Lenskart decodes the metrics that matter in the product journey

The Soonicorn Spotlight is a brand-new video series by YourStory in collaboration with PayU, one of India's leading payments solution providers. It was created to provide startup leaders with first-hand growth insights from some of the finest minds at the helm of the fastest-growing startups in the ecosystem.

In a highly competitive startup ecosystem, understanding and acting on product metrics can power growth in an outcome-oriented way. They develop in us an appetite for experimenting and being data-informed.

Sharing his first-hand perspective in an insight-packed conversation with Yourstory, he decoded successful product strategies for startups in rapid-scale mode.

Anand believes that startups who are in a rapid scale-up mode need to figure out the daily, monthly and annual metrics they need to focus on.

"Our number one metric was user acquisition, which was followed by the average revenue per user (ARPU). This has to be accompanied by gross-to-net - a metric that typically is looked after by operational teams, but should actually be the focus of the growth team because it’s a very important lever, ” he says.

“Another important metric we look at is the net promoter score (NPS)”, adds Anand while advising on using daily, monthly and annual dashboards to do this.

Drawing from ﻿Lenskart﻿’s position as the leading e-commerce portal in India, which revolutionized the eyewear industry with its omnichannel approach, Ramneek shares further first-hand insights and practical perspectives on the other nuances of successful product strategies for startups in rapid-scale mode.

